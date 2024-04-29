Energy Realities - Living Without Plastic
The International Energy Realities Live podcast is at it again, with Irina Slav David Blackmon, Tammy Nemeth, and Stu Pid Turley discussing the issues surrounding plastics! Get your coffee, heckle, and ask questions live on X, YouTube, and LinkedIn! - Could you live without plastic? Should we?
Highlights of the Podcast
02:35 - What is life without plastic
04:10 - Stores where they only offer paper bags
06:29 - The carbon footprint of the paper bags
08:25 - Computers without plastics
12:04 - The issue of trade offs
13:15 - The toilet paper in its footprint
16:09 - The microplastics
19:48 - Life without plastic
21:37 - Part of the contradiction in the EU
24:11 - Plastic materials
27:35 - One of the interesting things with the whole plastic recycling issue
31:02 - Nestlé hit by slowing frozen pizza sales in North America
31:59 - Air Conditioning and AI are demanding more of the World's Power-Renewables Can't Keep up
34:42 - Ocean Integrity with Captain Kieran Kelly
35:51 - The, global study just revealed the world's biggest known plastic polluters
39:19 - California to wrap up Exxon plastics probe'in weeks', AG says
44:51 - Biden's Power Plant Crackdown Raises More Questions Than Answers
47:50 - David Krayden: Plastics Registry Is a Nightmare for Industry and a Farce for Canadians
50:28 - Britain must brace itself for a wave of nationalisation
54:03 - The biggest problem
The gang of 4 from the UK, US, and Bulgaria, are ready for Monday morning. Get your coffee, or expresso, and ask us questions live on YouTube, X, or LinkedIn!
David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host. Contact on Twitter @EnergyAbsurdity
Irina Slav, International Author for Oil Price, Substack, and others, Writing about Energy, Mining, and Geopolitical Issues. Bulgaria Contact on Twitter @SlavEnergy
Tammy Nemeth
Energy Consulting Specialist
Stu Turley
President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host
Sponsorships are available or get your own corporate brand produced by Sandstone Media.
David Blackmon LinkedIn
The Crude Truth with Rey Trevino
Rey Trevino LinkedIn
Energy Transition Weekly Conversation
David Blackmon LinkedIn
Irina Slav LinkedIn
Stu Turley LinkedIn