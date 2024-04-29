Energy Realities - Living Without Plastic

The International Energy Realities Live podcast is at it again, with Irina Slav David Blackmon, Tammy Nemeth, and Stu Pid Turley discussing the issues surrounding plastics! Get your coffee, heckle, and ask questions live on X, YouTube, and LinkedIn! - Could you live without plastic? Should we?

Highlights of the Podcast

02:35 - What is life without plastic

04:10 - Stores where they only offer paper bags

06:29 - The carbon footprint of the paper bags

08:25 - Computers without plastics

12:04 - The issue of trade offs

13:15 - The toilet paper in its footprint

16:09 - The microplastics

19:48 - Life without plastic

21:37 - Part of the contradiction in the EU

24:11 - Plastic materials

27:35 - One of the interesting things with the whole plastic recycling issue

31:02 - Nestlé hit by slowing frozen pizza sales in North America

31:59 - Air Conditioning and AI are demanding more of the World's Power-Renewables Can't Keep up

34:42 - Ocean Integrity with Captain Kieran Kelly

35:51 - The, global study just revealed the world's biggest known plastic polluters

39:19 - California to wrap up Exxon plastics probe'in weeks', AG says

44:51 - Biden's Power Plant Crackdown Raises More Questions Than Answers

47:50 - David Krayden: Plastics Registry Is a Nightmare for Industry and a Farce for Canadians

50:28 - Britain must brace itself for a wave of nationalisation

54:03 - The biggest problem

The gang of 4 from the UK, US, and Bulgaria, are ready for Monday morning. Get your coffee, or expresso, and ask us questions live on YouTube, X, or LinkedIn!

David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host. Contact on Twitter @EnergyAbsurdity

Irina Slav, International Author for Oil Price, Substack, and others, Writing about Energy, Mining, and Geopolitical Issues. Bulgaria Contact on Twitter @SlavEnergy

Tammy Nemeth

Energy Consulting Specialist

Stu Turley

President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host

