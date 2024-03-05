Energy Realities LIVE with special guest Robert Bryce on his new Documentary!
Don't miss the great LIVE panel for the Energy Realities team: David Blackmon, Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, and Stu Turley. Robert Bryce's new Documentary is an amazing story with some great filming, and information around the global energy markets. - You don't want to miss the personal discussions. -
Ask Robert and the pannel questions live! We had great questions and comments from everyone on all of the live
LinkedIn, YouTube, and X channels.
@JuiceTheSeries - is a must-watch!!!! - Thank you Robert,
Tammy, Irina and @davidblackmon6807 for the pannel.
The gang of 4 from the UK, US, Bulgaria, are ready for Monday morning. Get your coffee, or expresso, and ask us questions live on YouTube, X, or LinkedIn!
David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host. Contact on Twitter @EnergyAbsurdity
Irina Slav, International Author for Oil Price, Substack, and others, Writing about Energy, Mining, and Geopolitical Issues. Bulgaria Contact on Twitter @SlavEnergy
Tammy Nemeth
Energy Consulting Specialist
Stu Turley
President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host
