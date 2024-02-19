Energy Realities - Live Monday Feb 19 - 8:00 AM CT - "Can we trust the Data?"

Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, David Blackmon and Stu Turley are kicking of the Monday morning Energy Realities off with some fun. "Can we trust the Data?" Sit back, get some coffee and ask the team questions LIVE.
Highlights of the Podcast"
01:18 - The International Energy Agency
05:46 - The coal power plants
07:45 - Direct air capture
10:35 - The wealth transfer for the green.
13:35 - The Ember data
15:42 - The Permian is dying
16:57 - The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions in Canada
22:05 - America's ESG hiring boom is starting to cool.
23:22 - Cancellations threaten Biden's 2030 offshore wind target
25:28 - Mainland China's Stock Exchanges
27:34 - Does the SEC climate rule really matter? Investors will still demand disclosure.
30:03 - ‘They lied’: plastics producers deceived public about recycling, report reveals
33:15 - EV batteries
40:28 - The Rockefeller fund
44:20 - The World Health Organization
David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host. Contact on Twitter @EnergyAbsurdity
Irina Slav, International Author for Oil Price, Substack, and others, Writing about Energy, Mining, and Geopolitical Issues. Bulgaria Contact on Twitter @SlavEnergy
Tammy Nemeth
Energy Consulting Specialist
Stu Turley
President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host
