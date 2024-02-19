Energy News Beat

Energy Realities - Live Monday Feb 19 - 8:00 AM CT - "Can we trust the Data?"
Energy Realities - Live Monday Feb 19 - 8:00 AM CT - "Can we trust the Data?"

Stu Turley
Feb 19, 2024

Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, David Blackmon and Stu Turley are kicking of the Monday morning Energy Realities off with some fun. "Can we trust the Data?" Sit back, get some coffee and ask the team questions LIVE.

Highlights of the Podcast"

01:18 - The International Energy Agency

05:46 - The coal power plants

07:45 - Direct air capture

10:35 - The wealth transfer for the green.

13:35 - The Ember data

15:42 - The Permian is dying

16:57 - The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions in Canada

22:05 - America's ESG hiring boom is starting to cool.

23:22 - Cancellations threaten Biden's 2030 offshore wind target

25:28 - Mainland China's Stock Exchanges

27:34 - Does the SEC climate rule really matter? Investors will still demand disclosure.

30:03 - ‘They lied’: plastics producers deceived public about recycling, report reveals

33:15 - EV batteries

40:28 - The Rockefeller fund

44:20 - The World Health Organization

David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host. Contact on Twitter @EnergyAbsurdity

Irina Slav, International Author for Oil Price, Substack, and others, Writing about Energy, Mining, and Geopolitical Issues. Bulgaria Contact on Twitter @SlavEnergy

Tammy Nemeth

Energy Consulting Specialist

Stu Turley

President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host

