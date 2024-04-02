David Blackmon, Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, and Stu Turley are discussing Kilmageld, carbon, rebates, and market updates on the Baltimore Bridge’s impact on energy. Ask Questions of the team LIVE.

Critical Links:

Highlights of the Podcast

01:56 – Klimageld

03:36 – The Canadian carbon tax

06:39 – The environment minister in Canada

09:46 – In the upcoming electio…