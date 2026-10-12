Energy Realities -Energy Markets, Security and RoundTable

In this wide-ranging discussion, hosts David Blackmon, Dr. Tammy Nemeth, and Stu Turley tackle the most pressing energy security challenges facing North America and Europe today.

From Trump's controversial diesel deal with Russia and the ongoing Ukraine energy ceasefire to the alarming decline in refinery capacity across the United States, the conversation exposes the geopolitical tensions, regulatory failures, and strategic miscalculations that are reshaping global energy markets. The hosts dissect Europe's energy hypocrisy—continuing to purchase billions in Russian fossil fuels while publicly condemning Moscow—and examine how net zero policies are deindustrializing the West while China rapidly industrializes. With critical deadlines looming for infrastructure investment, Indigenous legal challenges threatening Canadian energy projects, and Middle Eastern instability threatening global supply chains, this episode reveals how energy security has become inseparable from national security, economic resilience, and geopolitical power.

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1. Trump’s Energy Ceasefire Deal with Russia & Ukraine

The hosts discuss Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire on energy facilities between Russia and Ukraine. They analyze the political implications, noting that Zelensky may not honor it and that powerful forces in Europe and the US may not want the war to end due to geopolitical and financial interests.

2. Trump’s Diesel Deal with Russia

A controversial arrangement where Russian crude oil is sent to India for refining, then shipped back to Russia as diesel, and finally exported to the US. The hosts debate whether this is strategically sound or “a deal with the devil,” discussing its marginal impact on global diesel supplies and prices.

3. Refinery Capacity Crisis

The US has declined from 301 refineries to 130, with significant closures in both red and blue states. The hosts emphasize the need for infrastructure investment and discuss using the National Defense Production Act to expand refinery capacity before a December 11th deadline.

4. European Energy Hypocrisy

Discussion of the EU’s continued purchases of Russian fossil fuels (€122 billion in gas, €111.58 billion in oil since 2022) while publicly condemning Russia, highlighting the contradiction in European energy policy.

5. Net Zero Deindustrialization

The hosts criticize net zero policies in Europe and Canada for destroying industrial capacity and jobs, while China industrializes. They argue this creates economic vulnerability and dependency.

6. Ukraine’s EU/NATO Membership

Concerns about Ukraine joining the EU or NATO while the war continues, which could be interpreted as an act of war by Russia and further destabilize the region.

7. Canadian Energy Policy & Indigenous Challenges

Discussion of Canada’s energy projects facing court challenges from Indigenous groups, the nationalization of energy infrastructure, and Canada’s role as a backstop for US energy exports.

8. Hurricane Impact on Energy Infrastructure

Coverage of the latest hurricane and its effects on Gulf of Mexico oil production (65% shutdown) and refineries, with analysis of supply chain resilience.

9. EU Methane Import Rule Delays

The EU delays implementation of methane import regulations after pushback from the US and Qatar, highlighting regulatory overreach and the burden on energy companies.

10. China’s Growing Energy Influence

Concerns about China’s expanding role in global energy markets, including steel for pipelines and LNG projects, with implications for North American energy independence.

11. UK Energy Nationalization & Grid Modernization

Discussion of the UK’s “Great British Grid” initiative and broader nationalization of infrastructure (trains, water, grid), diverting resources from defense spending.

12. Middle East Instability & Houthi Attacks

Analysis of Houthi drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s airport and energy infrastructure, and Saudi Arabia’s pipeline expansion despite regional instability.

Next week we will have Charlie Garcia , with Capital Mischief on the Energy realities. That should be a hoot.

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