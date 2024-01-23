ENERGY REALITIES EPISODE #95 - The North American grid

Highlights of the podcast:

00:38 - The New England grid

02:28 - The usual storms that cause damage

10:03 - The grid could be 100% renewables

11:19 - The sky is not considered renewable?

13:00 - The wind and solar

16:50 - The recommendation for a wind farm

18:56 - The government is going to take it away and …