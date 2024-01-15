Energy Realities #94 - ENERGY THREATS
01:25 -Rental giant hertz dumps EVs, including Teslas for gas cars
05:18 - U.S. resumes Russian oil imports and defies sanction.
06:42 - Uranium imports from Russia
09:02 - Defying sanctions with the Russian oil imports
10:00 - The Japanese government has announced plans
10:26 - Hydrogen is the next available mechanism for wealth transfer
13:55 - The Jones act
18:25 - Could China hack our electric grid?
21:51 - Texas power grid
27:06 - The federal government wants to get rid of all natural gas and coal fired power by 2035
30:17 - Hawaii Five Uh-Oh
31:51 - TransWest transmission progress
35:43 - The grid
37:20 - We are at the whims of the weather
40:57 - Cyber security
43:52 - China has the most wind farms and solar farms
44:21 - The grid stability and security in Europe
Armando Cavanha, Energy Thought Leader, Podcast Host, Curitiba, Parana, Brazil Contact on Twitter @cavanha
David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host. Contact on Twitter @EnergyAbsurdity
Syed Muhammad Osama Rizvi
Energy Analyst | Economic and Geopolitical Analyst | ExFounder U&I Global | Consultant, Advisor | Commonwealth Scholar
Tammy Nemeth
Energy Consulting Specialist
Stu Turley
President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host
