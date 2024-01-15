Energy News Beat

Energy Realities #94 - ENERGY THREATS
Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
Jan 15, 2024

01:25 -Rental giant hertz dumps EVs, including Teslas for gas cars

05:18 - U.S. resumes Russian oil imports and defies sanction.

06:42 - Uranium imports from Russia

09:02 - Defying sanctions with the Russian oil imports

10:00 - The Japanese government has announced plans

10:26 - Hydrogen is the next available mechanism for wealth transfer

13:55 - The Jones act

18:25 - Could China hack our electric grid?

21:51 - Texas power grid

27:06 - The federal government wants to get rid of all natural gas and coal fired power by 2035

30:17 - Hawaii Five Uh-Oh

31:51 - TransWest transmission progress

35:43 - The grid

37:20 - We are at the whims of the weather

40:57 - Cyber security

43:52 - China has the most wind farms and solar farms

44:21 - The grid stability and security in Europe

Armando Cavanha, Energy Thought Leader, Podcast Host, Curitiba, Parana, Brazil Contact on Twitter @cavanha

David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host. Contact on Twitter @EnergyAbsurdity

Syed Muhammad Osama Rizvi

Energy Analyst | Economic and Geopolitical Analyst | ExFounder U&I Global | Consultant, Advisor | Commonwealth Scholar

Tammy Nemeth

Energy Consulting Specialist

Stu Turley

President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host

