1. Energy Hypocrisy & Endowment Divestment

The hosts discuss the contradiction of universities like Princeton divesting from fossil fuels while their endowments continue profiting from oil and gas stocks. Energy stocks have returned 162% since 2019, yet these institutions maintain a “virtue signaling” stance on sustainability.

Schools that stayed invested collected the rally. So did some that left.

Bloomberg reported that Wake Forest’s endowment, $2.58 billion at June 30, 2026, returned 22.4% in fiscal 2026, against a 17% Cambridge Associates median Bloomberg cited, and that Dunn estimated energy added about 2.5 percentage points. Washington University in St. Louis, which stayed invested, posted a 37.3% return on its managed endowment pool. Its chief investment officer told Bloomberg the natural-resources book rose 49%. TIFF, summarizing university statements, said SpaceX and Cerebras accounted for about half of WashU’s gain. The University of North Carolina system returned 37.8%, and TIFF reported that UNC attributed about half of that growth to SpaceX. Rice University, Bloomberg said, kept a 12% natural-resources target; it had not published a fiscal 2026 return.

Schools that restricted fossil fuels were not left behind. Harvard’s endowment returned 27.1%, to $68.0 billion, and paid out $2.6 billion, nearly 40% of operating revenue. Yale returned 26.3%. Princeton returned 23.7% — almost all of that year still under the public oil-and-gas ban, which ended June 1, 29 days before the June 30 fiscal close. Brown returned 19.6%, Columbia 18.3%, and Cornell 16.9%. Among 64 early reporters tracked by Commonfund as of mid-November, the median was 17.8%. The seven schools with disclosed SpaceX stakes had a 27.1% median, versus 17.2% for the other 57.

MIT stayed in and returned 10.3%.

1.Princeton Dropped Its Oil-Stock Ban in June. Energy Stocks Have Returned 162% Since the End of 20191.Europe Paid Russia €244 Billion for Energy, About What It Has Allocated to Ukraine

2. European Energy Dependence & Geopolitical Tensions

A significant focus on Europe’s contradictory energy policy: they paid Russia €244 billion for fossil fuels while simultaneously funding Ukraine in the war against Russia. The hosts highlight how this creates a paradox where Europe is essentially funding both sides of the conflict.

2.Europe Paid Russia €244 Billion for Energy, About What It Has Allocated to Ukraine

3. Global Oil Supply & Demand Balance

Discussion of the IEA global balance showing supply at 108 million barrels per day versus demand of 104 million. The hosts note that refinery capacity constraints are a key factor, and they expect stabilization in oil prices and demand.

3.Houthis Claim Ras Tanura Strike and Iraq Disputes OPEC+ Capacity; Brent Recovers After a Dip to $90.96

4. Wind Turbine Waste & Recycling Crisis

A critical examination of the environmental impact of wind energy, highlighting that 110,000 tons of wind blade waste is projected annually by 2030. The hosts argue this is a major hypocrisy, as these turbines cannot be properly recycled and contain toxic chemicals, contrasting this with documented orphan oil wells.

5. U.S. LNG Dominance & Global Energy Markets

The U.S. now supplies 62% of EU LNG imports, positioning America as a major energy powerhouse. Asia is increasingly competing for LNG tankers, creating a bidding war that strengthens U.S. energy leverage globally.

EU Deal Would Postpone Methane Checks on Fossil-Fuel Imports Until 2029

6. Iran Sanctions & Potential Regime Change

Discussion of Secretary of State Marco Blinken’s sanctions impact on Iran’s oil industry, with speculation about potential military intervention and regime change, which could stabilize Middle Eastern energy markets.

7. Diesel Prices & Refinery Crack Spreads

Analysis of falling diesel prices (below $5/gallon in North Texas) driven by refinery crack spreads rather than crude oil prices. The hosts note that refineries operating at 97% efficiency are key to this price decline, though tight distillate stocks pose risks.

Wright Says U.S. Diesel Will Keep Falling. The National Average Is $5.82, and Inventories Are Still Tight

8. New York’s Power Shortage Crisis

New York faces its first statewide power shortfall due to retiring coal plants, insufficient natural gas infrastructure, and over-reliance on wind and solar without adequate storage solutions. The hosts criticize this as poor energy planning.

NYISO Calls It New York’s First-Ever Statewide Power Shortfall. The Fix Needs New Generation, Not Just More Wires

9. Energy Cost Disparities Between States

Blue states have electricity costs 52% higher than red states, attributed to carbon taxes and transmission line infrastructure costs for renewable energy integration. Texas is highlighted as a model for accepting all energy sources.

This has been a long-time discussion with The Energy Bad Boys, Isaac Orr and they have been on target. Some of their earlier articles were at 42%, and our numbers showed 52% based on updated government data.

10. Data Centers & Solar Panel Economics

The hosts question why solar panels aren’t installed on data centers if they’re economically viable, revealing that solar costs ($1.95/watt) make them uneconomical without government subsidies and tax credits—exposing another layer of energy hypocrisy.

Check out yesterday’s post on this.

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At The Intersection of Energy and Finance - By Sandstone Group

By Stu Turley

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