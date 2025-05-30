Energy News Beat

Energy News Beat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
1h

Thank you Mr Turley, this is more information than I saw on the Interview with Maria and Wright.He said almost nothing about the details, which you tell us why, but you dug deeper for us, as you always do and gave us more information.We will all have to wait and see what more is coming.You are the best!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Stu Turley and others
WTPA: We the People Alaska's avatar
WTPA: We the People Alaska
2h

Does this include Alaska’s fascist/globalist green new deal boondoggles? Or will we comply to get it built?

https://gasprocessingnews.com/news/2024/05/jera-warns-of-switching-investment-from-australia-unless-it-gets-govt-support/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Stu Turley
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sandstone Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture