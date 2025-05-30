Maria and Chris also cover the Chevron and Venezuelan oil dilemma. I will cover that in another article. However, the Trump administration's ban on oil imports, while allowing Chevron to maintain its investment and equipment, is significant. It will also keep China from moving in. Great for the US Consumers.

On May 23rd, I wrote about Senator Kennedy’s fun interaction with Secretary Chris Wright on the DOE loan program: Senator Kennedy sheds insights to the $93 Billion DOE waste scandal

Money Saved From Biden Shoveling Non-Qualified Energy Loans

In a bold move signaling a shift in U.S. energy policy, Energy Secretary Chris Wright has announced the cancellation of 24 Department of Energy (DOE) projects, a decision projected to save American taxpayers $3.4 billion. This sweeping action, part of the Trump administration’s broader effort to streamline federal spending and refocus energy priorities, has sparked intense debate across the energy sector, environmental groups, and Capitol Hill. While specific details on all 24 projects remain limited due to ongoing DOE reviews, available information sheds light on the types of initiatives targeted, their funding sources, and the rationale behind Wright’s decision.

Background: A New Direction for the DOE

Chris Wright, a former oil and gas executive and self-described “climate realist,” was appointed Energy Secretary by President Donald Trump in early 2025. Known for his skepticism of climate change alarmism and advocacy for fossil fuels, Wright has prioritized affordability, reliability, and energy security over subsidized clean energy programs. His tenure began with a comprehensive audit of DOE grants and loans, particularly those issued in the waning days of the Biden administration, which Wright criticized as “rushed out the door” without sufficient oversight.

The canceled projects, funded primarily through the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), were part of Biden-era initiatives aimed at advancing clean energy technologies, such as energy storage, carbon capture, and hydrogen production. Wright’s review process, which he described as ensuring “due diligence” for taxpayer dollars, identified these projects as misaligned with the administration’s energy goals or lacking sufficient merit to continue.

The $3.4 Billion Savings: What We Know About the Canceled Projects

While the DOE has not released a complete list of the 24 canceled projects, citing ongoing evaluations, partial details have emerged from Reuters, Politico, and other sources. The projects fall under the DOE’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) and include initiatives in carbon capture, energy storage, and hydrogen hubs. Below is a breakdown of the known projects and their significance:

Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Projects Four Pilot Projects : These projects, awarded a combined $309 million in 2024, were designed to test early-stage carbon capture technologies at industrial facilities. Carbon capture aims to trap CO2 emissions from power plants or industrial processes and store them underground to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Three Demonstration Projects : Located in California, Texas, and North Dakota, these later-stage CCS projects received $890 million to integrate capture, transport, and storage systems. They were intended to scale up CCS for broader commercial use.

Rationale for Cancellation: Wright has expressed skepticism about the cost-effectiveness of CCS, arguing that the technology remains unproven at scale and diverts resources from more immediate energy needs, such as boosting domestic oil and gas production. Critics, however, warn that cutting CCS funding could hinder U.S. efforts to decarbonize heavy industries. Hydrogen Hub Funding At least four of seven regional hydrogen hubs, part of a $7 billion Biden-era program, were reportedly targeted for funding cuts. These hubs, established under the IIJA, aimed to produce and distribute clean hydrogen as a low-carbon fuel for transportation, manufacturing, and power generation. Specific hubs were not named, but California’s hub has been a focal point of concern due to its economic significance.

Funding Impact : Each hub received hundreds of millions in federal grants, with matching funds from private and state partners. Canceling four hubs could save upwards of $2 billion, though exact figures depend on the hubs’ funding stages.

Controversy: Democratic senators, including Martin Heinrich and Patty Murray, have urged Wright to honor congressional appropriations, arguing that the DOE lacks authority to unilaterally cut these projects. They emphasize the hubs’ potential to create jobs and position the U.S. as a leader in hydrogen technology. In contrast, Wright contends that some hubs were selected based on political priorities rather than technical or economic viability. Energy Storage Initiatives Several projects under the OCED focused on next-generation energy storage, such as advanced batteries for grid-scale applications. One example is a project by California-based ReJoule, which was developing innovative battery recycling and energy storage solutions.

Funding Details : The total funding for these storage projects is estimated in the hundreds of millions, though specific allocations remain undisclosed.

Reason for Cuts: Wright’s team flagged these projects as part of the broader review of Biden-era grants, citing concerns about cost overruns, unproven technologies, or misalignment with the administration’s focus on nuclear and fossil fuel development. Grid and Manufacturing Grants The DOE’s Grid Deployment Office (GDO) and Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC) oversaw $8.4 billion and $7.3 billion, respectively, in Biden-era grants. Some of the canceled projects likely fall under these offices, which supported grid modernization and clean energy manufacturing.

Scope: These grants funded projects like transmission line upgrades, renewable energy integration, and domestic production of solar panels and wind turbines. Wright’s audit found “concerning” issues, such as rushed approvals or inadequate vetting, prompting cancellations.

The $3.4 Billion Figure: How It Adds Up

The $3.4 billion in savings likely reflects a combination of the above projects, with carbon capture ($1.2 billion), hydrogen hubs (up to $2 billion), and smaller storage or grid projects making up the remainder. The DOE’s authority to terminate projects stems from its discretion to modify or cancel awards if they fail to meet performance standards, as outlined in Wright’s memorandum. However, the exact breakdown remains opaque, as the DOE continues to withhold comprehensive details pending final evaluations.

Wright’s Rationale: Fiscal Responsibility and Energy Realism

Secretary Wright has framed the cancellations as a necessary step to protect taxpayer dollars and refocus the DOE on practical energy solutions. In a statement, he remarked, “Any reputable business would have a process in place for evaluating spending and investments before money goes out the door, and the American people deserve no less from their federal government.”

Wright’s energy philosophy emphasizes fossil fuels and nuclear power as cornerstones of U.S. energy security. He has championed initiatives like small modular reactors (SMRs), domestic uranium production, and a $44 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project in Alaska. He argues that clean energy technologies, while promising, often require excessive subsidies and fail to deliver immediate benefits compared to proven energy sources.

During a May 2025 House hearing, Wright dismissed concerns about funding freezes, asserting that the DOE’s review process would ensure only the most impactful projects survive. He also downplayed staffing cuts at the DOE, which some fear could hamper project oversight.

Criticism and Pushback

The cancellations have drawn sharp criticism from Democrats, environmentalists, and clean energy advocates. A coalition of 27 Democratic senators, led by Heinrich and Murray, accused Wright of violating congressional intent by cutting projects authorized under the IIJA and IRA. They cited the Constitution’s “power of the purse,” arguing that the DOE must honor appropriated funds.

Environmental groups warn that slashing CCS and hydrogen projects could undermine U.S. climate goals, particularly for hard-to-decarbonize sectors like cement and steel production. Zora Chung, co-founder of ReJoule, emphasized the importance of continued DOE support for energy innovation, stating, “We are actively working to communicate the importance of our work to Energy Secretary Chris Wright.”

Even some Republicans have expressed unease. House Energy-Water Appropriations Chair Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.) pushed back against proposed cuts to the DOE’s Office of Science, signaling potential bipartisan resistance to further reductions.

Legal and Procedural Questions

Critics argue that Wright’s actions may violate the Administrative Procedure Act, which requires public comment periods for significant rule changes, and the Energy Policy and Conservation Act, which limits the DOE’s ability to weaken efficiency standards. Andrew deLaski, an energy policy expert, called the cancellations “patently illegal,” urging restraint until legal challenges are resolved.

The DOE’s memorandum allows for project modifications or terminations based on evaluation outcomes, but the lack of transparency has fueled accusations of arbitrary decision-making. Wright has promised further details later in 2025, particularly regarding high-profile projects like California’s hydrogen hub.

Implications for U.S. Energy Policy

The cancellation of these 24 projects marks a pivotal moment for the DOE under Wright’s leadership. By redirecting funds away from clean energy demonstrations, the administration is doubling down on fossil fuels, nuclear power, and emerging priorities like AI-driven data centers on DOE lands. This shift could bolster domestic energy production but risks alienating investors and states banking on clean energy growth.

For now, the $3.4 billion in savings is a win for fiscal conservatives and energy traditionalists. However, the long-term impact on U.S. innovation, climate commitments, and energy competitiveness remains uncertain. As Wright continues his review of the DOE’s $400 billion loan portfolio, more cancellations may follow, potentially reshaping the energy landscape for years to come.

Conclusion

Secretary Chris Wright’s decision to cancel 24 DOE projects, saving $3.4 billion, reflects a broader push to realign U.S. energy policy with the Trump administration’s priorities. While the move has sparked controversy, it underscores Wright’s commitment to fiscal discipline and skepticism of subsidized clean energy. As the DOE finalizes its evaluations, the energy sector awaits clarity on the full scope of these cuts and their ripple effects. For now, Wright’s actions signal a return to energy pragmatism—or, as critics argue, a retreat from climate progress.

Note: Due to limited public data, some project details are based on partial reports.