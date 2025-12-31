The good news that I told my wife is that we have enough money in the bank to make it to next year. Well, now that it is New Year's Eve, that joke can be funny for about 15 more minutes. Michael and I would love to give all of our listeners, watchers, patrons, and our 2025 Energy News Beat Stand-up sponsor, Steve Reese at Reese Energy Consulting. Without your support, we would not have achieved the significant numbers we reached this year.

1. Energy market trends and predictions for 2026, including:

- The disparity in electricity prices between red and blue states

- Factors impacting oil and gas prices, such as refining margins, diesel dynamics, and geopolitical tensions

- Potential mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in the energy sector

2. Concerns about energy security and policy challenges in different regions:

- Mismanagement and corruption issues in California and the UK’s energy sector

- Saudi Arabia’s efforts to shift towards renewable energy and reduce domestic oil consumption

3. Podcast hosts Stu Turley and Michael Tanner’s discussion and disagreement on their 2026 energy market predictions, covering topics like:

- The potential shift back to true exploration in the oil and gas industry

- Challenges around water handling and management

- The future outlook for oil and natural gas prices

Some Key Quotes From the Podcast

1. “On average, blue states pay 37% more for electricity than red states. The disparity stems from differing energy policy approaches - net zero versus practicality.” - Stu Turley

2. “Policies plus location, you can’t overcome either one of those.” - Michael Tanner

3. “The Republicans cannot win the war of our articulation. We will lose in the midterms because the Democrats are going to go after affordability.” - Stu Turley

4. “I think we have done the business a slight disservice by focusing not on true exploration and true growth of resources, but how to financially maximize the resources that we have in front of them.” - Michael Tanner

5. “Someone is going to make a lot of money handling water specifically in the Permian Basin. The Bakken. There are two places where we’ve seen water-oil ratio skyrocket.” - Michael Tanner

6. “If this becomes like the fiber build out of 2000, where we built all of this fiber and nobody used it for five years, natural gas is going to get absolutely pounded and is going to continue to be the widow maker until this stuff figures out.” - Michael Tanner

Stories Covered On the Podcast

1.What Should Consumers and Investors Look for in Energy in 2026? Trends will continue of people moving to Red States due to Affordability

2.Five Energy Market Trends to Track in 2026: The Year of the So-Called Glut

3.California State Auditor Uncovers $70 Billion in Lost Taxpayer Funds: Mismanagement Hits Energy, Social Programs, and Infrastructure

4.Offshore pipeline closure risk: the hidden threat to GB energy security

5.Saudi Arabia Taking 2026 Energy Leadership Seriously

