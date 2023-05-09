Energy Gradualism
Facebook’s parent halved its trillion-dollar market cap plunging into the unproven metaverse of artificial reality, while boring gradualism succeeded for Apple investors. Similarly, the Inflation Reduction Act makes a trillion dollar downpayment on an unproven grid of 100% renewable energy sources, while a decade of China’s gradual growth of multiple en…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.