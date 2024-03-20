Energy Giants Create Global Synthetic Natural Gas Coalition
Supermajor TotalEnergies, another French energy giant, Engie, and U.S. Sempra Infrastructure have announced plans to create a global coalition to support the production and use of e-natural gas (e-NG), a synthetic natural gas produced from renewable hydrogen and CO2.
A total of eight major companies from three continents – TotalEnergies and Engie of Fran…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.