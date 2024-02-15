Energy firms face legal threat over Israeli licences to drill for gas off Gaza
RIGHTS GROUPS SAY EXPLORATION LICENCES HANDED TO COMPANIES IN FIRST WEEKS OF WAR ENCROACH ON PALESTINIAN WATERS AND MAY AMOUNT TO THE WAR CRIME OF PILLAGING
Major energy companies awarded licences by Israel to explore for gas off Gaza’s coast have been warned that they could face legal action for possible breaches of Palestinian maritime sovereignty and war pillaging.
Israel’s Ministry of Energy granted exploration rights to three companies – Italian energy giant Eni, UK-based Dana Energy and Israel’s Ratio …
