Energy, Economy, and Politics: An Inside Look at Congressional Priorities

Representative Garret Graves stops by the Energy News Beat Podcast, and we have a great discussion about what goes on in Washington and why we need more leaders like Garret back in Washington. We cover the energy policies and great things going on in Louisiana, and even bring up the Save Act. Very timely, considering it may not pass even with a Republican-controlled Congress. Louisiana, District 6 114th-118th (2015-2025)

1. Energy Dominance & Louisiana’s Strategic Role

Congressman Graves emphasizes Louisiana’s position as a critical energy hub, highlighting the Haynesville Shale and offshore oil and gas production. He argues that Louisiana produces some of the world’s cleanest energy and criticizes the Biden administration for shutting down these clean energy sources. The focus is on establishing U.S. energy independence and dominance.

2. Energy Affordability & Market Policy

A key concern is how energy policies affect consumer costs. Graves compares energy prices in Democrat-led versus Republican-led states, arguing that policies attempting to artificially manipulate energy markets drive up costs. He contends that higher energy prices benefit competitors like China and harm the broader economy.

3. Data Centers & Economic Growth

Louisiana is attracting major data center investments, including one of the world’s largest facilities. Graves highlights how abundant, reliable, and affordable energy is crucial for attracting these high-value investments. He notes commitments from companies like Microsoft and OpenAI to protect ratepayers from adverse impacts.

4. Venezuela & Geopolitical Strategy

The discussion touches on Trump’s approach to opening Venezuela for business development, allowing Venezuelans to benefit from their own resources. Graves criticizes previous policies that enriched cartels and emphasizes the need to counter China’s growing influence in the Americas.

5. Federal Spending & Government Efficiency

Graves advocates for zero-based budgeting to review federal priorities and spending. He expresses concerns about mandatory spending programs lacking oversight and suggests using AI and data analytics to identify waste, fraud, and abuse in government.

6. Bipartisanship & Congressional Polarization

While respecting the democratic process, Graves criticizes excessive partisan infighting. He advocates for representatives prioritizing constituents and national interests over party politics and finding common ground.

7. Louisiana’s Economic Future

The congressman outlines a vision for leveraging Louisiana’s strategic assets—its port system, river network, and competitive electricity rates—to attract investment and create employment opportunities.

Thank you, Representative Graves, for stopping by, and we hope to see you in the future! Stu

One of the key points we are watching is that our failed Republican leadership needs to get the Save America Act passed and get only LEGAL US Citizens voting. This is not rocket science.

What Do the Polls Say?

Public support for the core ideas behind the SAVE Act is strong and bipartisan:

Photo ID to vote: 83% of Americans support it, including 71% of Democrats, 82% of Hispanics, and 76% of Black Americans.

Proof of citizenship to register: Polls consistently show 70-75% support, with some surveys (e.g., Harvard/Harris) hitting 71% overall backing for the SAVE Act’s principles.

However, support softens when pollsters emphasize potential implementation hurdles or frame the bill as “restrictive.” A Navigator poll and certain CBS/YouGov surveys show overall support dropping into the 50-60% range once details are explained, though Republican voters remain overwhelmingly in favor (around 80-90%). Democrats remain solidly opposed.

Bottom line: The American people broadly want secure elections. The debate in Washington is over how far to go and whether the bill is worth the procedural fight.

Betting Markets: Wall Street and Bettors Are Skeptical

Prediction markets—where real money is on the line—paint a bleak picture for passage:Polymarket: Only 11% chance the SAVE Act (or SAVE America Act) is signed into law in 2026. Senate passage odds sit around 8% in the near term.

Kalshi and PredictIt: Similar figures—roughly 12-21% for Senate passage before midterms, with the “by end of 2026” contracts hovering in the low-to-mid teens.

Traders cite the filibuster math, Thune’s resistance to rules changes, and the looming 2026 midterms as reasons for pessimism. Even aggressive Trump pressure hasn’t moved the needle much in the markets.

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Will They Pass It—or Kick the Can?

Republicans face a genuine dilemma. Passing the SAVE Act would deliver a major win for the America First agenda and energize the base heading into midterms. Failing to do so risks a base turnout and hands Democrats a messaging victory about “GOP dysfunction.”Yet practical realities loom large. A prolonged floor fight could crowd out must-pass legislation on energy, border security, and spending issues that Energy News Beat listeners care deeply about.

Some Senate Republicans worry the optics of an endless filibuster debate distract from kitchen-table priorities like lowering energy costs and inflation.

House conservatives have already signaled they may block other bills until the Senate acts. Trump has made clear he views this as non-negotiable. The coming days and weeks will reveal whether Senate leadership finds a creative workaround—or whether the can gets kicked past the midterms.

One thing is certain: The American people are watching. Polls show overwhelming support for basic election safeguards. If Republicans fail to deliver, voters may deliver their own verdict in November 2026.

Energy News Beat will continue tracking every development on the SAVE America Act. For the latest on how election integrity intersects with America’s energy future under a Republican Congress, stay tuned to our podcast and newsletter.

Tomorrow, David Blackmon will join me as we cover the critical energy points around the world, the fertilizer, diesel, and gasoline shortage, and how that is going to play into a critical food shortage.

On Thursday, I am recording with Ron Gusek, CEO of Liberty Energy and a Nuclear company, and will have those out right away.

Buckle up, the world is on a short fuse. Stay safe, and keep your head on a swivel.

Sources: Congress.gov, Politico, The Hill, Polymarket, Fox News, and multiple public polling aggregators.

A shout-out to Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting group for sponsoring the Podcast https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/.

A shout-out to our New Sponsor, Data2 - We will be running an AI Centered Series and have lots of data rolling out!. https://www.data2.ai/resources/the-decision-lag-report

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