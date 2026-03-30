Energy Domino Supply Crisis In Motion

The Energy Domino Crisis In Motion is really showing the world the weak points in energy security and the total interdependence of the global markets. The Energy Realities Team will break apart the current situation and the most impactful stories impacting consumers, investors, and world leaders around the Globe. You won’t want to miss this episode from Dr. Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, David Blackmon, and Stu Turley.

1. Global Energy Crisis and Supply Shortages

The team extensively covers the worldwide energy supply challenges affecting multiple regions, including Australia, the UK, Europe, and North America. It discusses shortages in oil, natural gas, diesel, and refined products, examining how these shortages are impacting different parts of the world.

2. Policy Responses and Energy Transition Debates

A significant portion focuses on how governments are responding to the crisis, with particular emphasis on the tension between:

Doubling down on renewable energy investments

Increasing fossil fuel production

Criticisms of “net zero” policies and their effectiveness

3. Renewable Energy Infrastructure Challenges

The discussion addresses practical issues with renewable energy adoption, including:

Disposal and recycling of wind turbine blades and solar panels

Land use impacts of renewable energy projects

Environmental concerns related to renewable infrastructure

4. Economic Impact on Industries and Consumers

We also explore how the energy crisis affects:

Agricultural sector

Transportation industry

Refining operations

Consumer prices for fuel and food

5. Geopolitical Factors

There’s mention of how international conflicts, particularly the Russia-Ukraine situation, influence energy supply and infrastructure in Europe and the Middle East.

“ Everything is right now. We better have an end of this soon or it’s gonna be a global economic shock of 1970s proportions. “ David Blackmon, Forbes Author, Substack Energy Absurdities

“ They just cannot admit they’re wrong, and the more time passes, the worse the mistakes get to be, and the most, but the more obvious they get to be. The more they will double down because it becomes impossible to admit we were wrong. “ Irina Slav, Energy Writer, Substack Author

“ And California has done the same cotton picking thing that’s going on. They had 39 refineries. They’re down to seven. Six are about to close because of the carb, which is the tax, uh, invest tax and cap it. Now it’s tax and invest, which has still a highway robbery system. It’s still just tax is what it is, and it’s going to go down to one. “ Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host

“ You think coal’s dead? Not yet. “ Stu Turley, Energy News Beat Host

Here is the Coal Map we were talking about.

Here is the Marine Traffic Site

Below is a snippet from the article I wrote from Peter Clack’s post on X. I have sent an invitation, and we will get him on the Energy Realities and Energy News Beat Podcasts.

The wind energy industry loves to portray itself as the ultimate green savior—clean, renewable, and kind to the planet. But a closer look at its supply chain reveals a dirty secret hidden in the Amazon rainforest. Balsa wood, prized for its lightweight strength, forms the core of many wind turbine blades. The boom in wind installations has triggered a surge in balsa harvesting that is devastating forests, fueling organized crime, and leaving non-recyclable blades to pile up in landfills.

A recent post on X by Peter Clack (@PeterDClack) pulls no punches on this issue. It highlights how roughly 91% of forest loss in the Brazilian Amazon is now linked to organized crime, according to monitoring agencies. No longer just small-scale farming or palm oil, this is militarized drug operations. Up to 70% of “legal” balsa exports are likely laundered wild timber. Logging tracks have become arteries for the drug trade, with cartels like Comando Vermelho and Primeiro Comando da Capital trading precursor chemicals for illegal Amazonian gold and timber. When we subsidize wind turbine blades, we’re financing global organized crime.

And here is a sneak peek of the new Energy News Beat site they are bringing online soon.

It is going to be a very busy week. Got David Blackmon and Mike Akers talking about the California crisis, Mark Mukhija, CEO of Eagle Nuclear Energy, is rolling through, and interviewing Jason Arceneaux, Chairman of the Board and President of ARC Energy.

Thank you again to all of our great subscribers, sponsors, and patrons.

Check out Stu Turley on The Energy News Beat Substack:

For David Blackmon

For Tammy Nemeth

For Irina Slav