Energy Dominance: Why America's Oil & Gas Leadership Matters More Than Ever

What a great conversation, and you will recognize Chris from his many interviews. I have seen him on Mornings with Maria, and he’s all over the map. It is very encouraging to have young leaders trying to help with Energy Dominance and to be able to articulate the messaging to everyone. He is spot on and has a plan. Take notes, as you will be seeing a lot more from Chris in the future.

If you have listened to the podcast, you have heard me say, ‘Energy Security starts at home, but your Energy Dominance is exhibited through your exports, ' and boy, we covered the entire Energy Security and Dominance discussion today.

Full video is below, or listen on the Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and Substack Apps.

He will be on Mornings with Maria this Friday, and you will want to connect with Chris Johnson on X @CJohnsonAELI.

They are upgrading their site; check it out soon. Https://theenergyleadershipinstitute.org/

1. Energy Dominance & Exports

The conversation centers on how energy dominance is achieved through exports. The hosts discuss how the U.S. is now exporting more oil and LNG than Saudi Arabia and Russia combined, with tankers lined up in the Gulf. They emphasize that energy security starts at home, but dominance is displayed through exports.

2. LNG Export Policy & Biden Administration Restrictions

Chris Johnson discusses the Biden administration’s LNG export pause, which limited the ability to build new export terminals. He contrasts this with the current administration’s pro-energy stance, noting that American LNG is cleaner than alternatives and often replaces dirtier fuels globally.

3. Net Zero Policies & Their Unintended Consequences

A major theme is the critique of net-zero and deindustrialization policies in Europe, Canada, and the UK. The speakers argue these policies have paradoxically increased emissions by offshoring production to dirtier countries like China and India, rather than reducing them. They advocate for environmental stewardship paired with economic growth.

4. California’s Energy Crisis

The podcast addresses California’s severe energy crisis—including potential $10 gasoline, refinery closures, and import restrictions on refined fuels. They attribute this directly to state policies (mandates and bans) rather than market-based solutions, and discuss potential federal intervention using the Defense Production Act.

5. Texas as a Model for Growth

Texas is highlighted as a successful counterexample, being the fastest-growing clean energy economy while allowing market-driven development and private land use without excessive regulation.

6. Geopolitical Energy Opportunities

The discussion covers opportunities in:

Venezuela: Chevron reaching 1.1 million barrels per day; potential for refinery development

Iran: Potential Venezuelan-style sanctions controls to prevent funding of terrorist proxies

Canada: Keystone XL pipeline expansion adding ~500,000 barrels per day of oil sands production

Middle East: Shift toward U.S. partnerships through the Abraham Accords

7. Technology & Innovation in Energy

Topics include:

Advanced manufacturing and data centers require massive energy

Nuclear energy adoption by Saudi Arabia

Solar technology cost curves and domestic production

AI dominance tied to energy dominance

Orbital data centers and space-based energy solutions

8. Oil Field Services & Technology Exports

The speakers emphasize exporting U.S. expertise in shale drilling, horizontal drilling, and fracking technology to other countries, particularly in the Middle East, as part of an energy dominance strategy.

9. Election & Political Engagement

Discussion of voter turnout efforts (Scott Pressler), the importance of the SAVE Act for election integrity, and potential political shifts in states like California and Oregon.

10. Private Land Ownership & Energy Production

A key insight: 50% of U.S. oil is drilled on private lands, which is why the U.S. leads in shale innovation—private ownership incentivizes efficient production and technology development.

The overarching theme is that energy policy drives economic growth, environmental outcomes, and geopolitical influence, and that market-based solutions outperform mandates and bans.

I had fun talking with Chris and even mentioned my upcoming interview with Jon Brewton at Data2, and I will be sending over an introduction for them to talk. Some of the key points we discussed were that Energy Dominance is reflected in your exports, and exporting Oilfield Services and fracking know-how will help countries drill more around the world.

Countries are looking to increase their local drilling programs, and getting our great oil companies to lead the charge is just one part of the Energy Dominance programs.

We also covered California and the EU’s energy Crisis, and Chris was on point across the board.

This week, we saw the last tanker roll into California with crude oil from the Strait of Hormuz, and they will be getting no more. We are seeing the diesel, jet fuel, and gasoline tankers thin out, as we discussed. The Crisis is at hand.

Thanks, Chris, for leading the charge, and we need more young leaders like yourself out there ensuring Energy Dominance for our kids and grandkids.

A shout-out to Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting group for sponsoring the Podcast

https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/.

Data2 if you have any business systems, can you trust A? Well, they have the patent on validation. . https://data2.zoholandingpage.com/energy

And we have WellDatabase rolling in as a new sponsor.

https://welldatabase.com/