This is an opinion column, and I am ranting a little. The facts are linked to their sources; the views are mine. It builds on this week’s Energy News Beat Global Markets Weekly, published this morning. For the dirty details on the markets, head to that article on Energynewsbeat.co or Energynewsbeat.com.

If you drive a pickup or run a couple of work trucks, you already know this week’s math. At today’s national average, 30 gallons of diesel costs about $189.67. A year ago the same fill-up was about $109.10 (AAA; ENB calculation). That is about $81 more every time you pull up to the pump. Regular gas is $4.29 a gallon, up from $3.04 a year ago (AAA).

You are not imagining it, and you are not alone. In Pew’s latest survey, 74% of Americans said they are very concerned about gas and energy prices. I talk to folks every week who are doing the kitchen-table version of that survey: which trip to skip, which job is too far away to bid.

On Monday, I am going to vote, and I'm going to vote for some candidates I am not particularly happy about, but I am making sure my vote goes to America First people. Anyone I vote for will get regular phone calls to their offices letting them know what Energy News Beat and I think of their performance.

Then I will start publishing political columns on my news feed about their voting record. With about 1.75 million reads of our news feed estimated this month, we are going to start getting political for our readers.

That does not include the number of news feeds that pull our RSS feeds. Each feed pull includes 10 articles. We want your input on which states you would like us to cover and which voting records you would like us to track.

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Our weekly markets roundup covered what moved prices: mines in the Strait of Hormuz, fires at Russian refineries, and a gas-price gap between the U.S. and Europe. Today I want to step back from the headlines and talk about two things I keep coming back to on the podcast.

Energy security starts at home

Energy security is not a slogan. It is whether the truck shows up at the grocery store, whether the lights stay on in a heat wave, and whether your heating bill blows up in January. It starts at home, with the oil, gas, refineries, power plants, and people inside our own borders.

On natural gas, Americans are in a much better spot than most of the world. Lower-48 dry gas production was 113.9 billion cubic feet a day on Friday, up 5.0% from a year ago (BNEF via Barchart). That is why your gas-heat bill is not tracking what Europeans are paying this fall. A strong home market is the foundation. Everything else gets built on it.

Your energy dominance is displayed through your exports

You can call yourself energy dominant all day long. The proof is what leaves the dock. I look at three places.

We call the EU energy-dependent.

LNG. Gas flowing into U.S. LNG export terminals was an estimated 20.5 Bcf a day on Friday, up 6.2% in a week (BNEF via Barchart). The Energy Information Administration expects U.S. LNG exports to average 17.6 Bcf a day in 2026, up from 15.1 in 2025, and 18.6 in 2027. (Feedgas is what flows into the terminals on a given day; EIA’s figure is the full-year average of what ships out, so the two aren’t a perfect match.) Those cargoes heat homes and run factories for allies that would otherwise be bidding for gas stuck behind a war zone. Add oil: in the week to Oct. 9, the U.S. shipped 4.57 million barrels a day of crude and 7.374 million barrels a day of fuels and other products. That is about 11.9 million barrels a day out the door (ENB calculation). That is what dominance looks like.

Oilfield services. Dominance is not just molecules. It is the crews, rigs, trucks, sand and know-how. The U.S. rig count stood at 603 on Oct. 16, up 55 from a year earlier (Baker Hughes data via AOGR). But the service side is not sharing the good mood. In the Dallas Fed’s third-quarter survey, the company outlook index for producers was 50.0. For oilfield services firms, it was 4.6 (Dallas Fed). One services executive told the survey, “Hundred-dollar-per-barrel oil is helping our pricing as an oil field service company, but it is not enough.” Another said simply, “Diesel prices continue to erode margins” (Dallas Fed comments).

My take: if America wants to be the world’s supplier, it needs a healthy service sector. Those are the men and women who actually put steel in the ground. Squeeze them too hard and you will not have them when you need them.

Power. U.S. electricity output in the 52 weeks to Oct. 10 was up 3.2% from a year earlier, per the Edison Electric Institute (via Barchart). EIA expects natural gas to supply about 40% of U.S. electricity this year. A country that can keep its own lights on while it ships LNG to its friends is dominant. A country that cannot is just loud.

The only two ways to lower fuel prices

Now back to that $189 fill-up. I will keep this plain. There are only two ways to lower fuel prices: demand destruction or building more refineries. Most of the rest is moving barrels around.

“Demand destruction” sounds like economist talk. Here is what it means in real life: the trucker who parks a rig, the family that skips the drive to see Grandma, the contractor who turns down a job 60 miles away. Prices come down because people are hurting enough to stop buying. That is not a plan. That is pain.

Building refineries is the other way, and our refiners are already running hard. Utilization was 93.5% in the week to Oct. 9, with 16.6 million barrels a day of crude going in. Distillate stocks, which include diesel, fell 2.5 million barrels in that week to 102.6 million. There is not a lot of slack left in the system.

What about the Strategic Petroleum Reserve? The Energy Department is offering up to 17 million barrels, with offers due Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. CT. At the rate our refiners run, that is about one day of crude (ENB calculation). It helps at the margin. It does not add a single gallon of refining capacity.

The people closest to the business do not expect a quick fix either. In the Dallas Fed survey, 48% of executives said it will take more than four quarters for diesel’s spread over crude to get back to 2025 levels. For gasoline, 36% said the same (Dallas Fed). That spread is the refining squeeze, and it lands in your wallet.

The one big new U.S. refinery project everyone points to, in Brownsville, Texas, is aiming for its first full year in 2029. We should cheer it on. We should also ask why building a refinery in America is a once-in-a-generation event instead of normal business. Permitting, policy whiplash and litigation risk are choices. They can be changed.

What I am watching for you this week

· Whether anyone actually takes the SPR barrels after offers close on Wednesday (DOE). The last big offer, in June, put 40 million barrels on the table and awarded about 0.5 million (DOE archive).

· Whether LNG feedgas holds above 20 Bcf a day as Europe heads into winter (Barchart).

· Whether diesel keeps grinding toward its September record of $6.5276 (AAA).

Energy security starts at home. Dominance shows up at the dock. And real relief at the pump comes from building, not from hoping. Let’s get building.

— Stu, and be Epic today.

Thank you to all of our great Subscribers, paid patrons, and Sponsors of the Energy News Beat Podcast.

Tomorrow we have Charlie Garcia on the Energy Realities Podcast with David Blackmon's Energy Additions , The Nemeth Report AKA Dr. Tammy Nemeth, and it should be a blast. Live at 9:00 Central on Charlie’s YouTube, Here on our Substack, Dr. Nemeth’s Substack, David's, and David’s LinkedIn. It will also be on my X account.

Setting up a podcast with Neil Winward the AI Grid Report on the potential AI bubble rolling out. We will be live on Wednesday at 2:00 Central/3:00 Eastern, and this should be a huge topic impacting investors and consumers.

Still clearing out our backlog of recorded podcasts and will be getting those out as fast as we can. Thanks, and get ready to vote.

Please let me know which states we need to do deep dives on, their energy policies, their laws, and how they are implementing them, and we will dig into the laws, policies, and how they are impacting you, our readers, as consumers and concerned Citizens.