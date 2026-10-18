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Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
Oct 18

Dear Tru Stu, Here in VA our group is fighting solar and wind and now too many data centers.We use some of your data and information to help us push back on the crazies here, that continue to not understand anything about the scientific data that shows these so called sources of energy are all wrong!! Any time you would like to take a shot at Virginia and our Governor Scamburger( yes I spelled this right), please do so.She said one thing to get elected and then did a 180 deg switch. You are the best and we so appreciate and respect all the great work you do. GO Tru STU!!

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3 replies by Stu Turley and others
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winston
Oct 18

Rather than dominance being what you ship, the Brawl Street Journal proposes that it is what you deliver.

Maybe we need an Amazon for fuel.

https://brawlstreetjournal.substack.com/p/coal-to-everything?r=o86ng&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=post%20viewer

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