Here are two interviews with Maria Bartiromo. One with Secretary Chris Wright, and the other with Mike Wirth, the CEO of Chevron

Maria and Secretary Chris Wright on the AMD joint Government and Private Sector project.

1. The partnership between the U.S. Department of Energy, Oak Ridge National Labs, and AMD to bring leading-edge AI and computing capabilities to the Department of Energy in a matter of months.

2. The abundance of natural gas in the U.S., particularly in the Permian Basin, and the challenges with getting that natural gas to market due to a lack of pipeline infrastructure.

3. The significant investment and demand for AI technology, with estimates of hundreds of billions to trillions of dollars being invested in the coming years.

4. The impact of state-level policies and regulations, particularly in California, on energy costs and economic development, with a contrast drawn between California’s high energy prices and the desire for low-cost energy in other parts of the country.

5. The importance of the energy sector, including oil, gas, and coal, in powering the U.S. economy and enabling technological advancements like AI.

6. The potential for growth in energy production and exports, particularly from regions like the Permian Basin and Alaska, if political obstacles can be overcome.

This interview is a little long, but it is a fantastic discussion and really shows how different the current adminstration thinks about implementing Energy Dominance.

The Second Interview with Mike Wirth, CEO of Chevron in the Permian Basin.

This is truly a different discussion and shows that Maria is asking the right questions. Hat’s off to Maria and Mike for a great discussion.

The main topics discussed in this interview with Maria are:

1. The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR):

- The president’s decision to start refilling the SPR, which is currently at around 400 million barrels.

- Comparison to China, which has refilled its strategic reserves to around 1.1 billion barrels.

2. The importance of the Permian Basin:

- The Permian Basin will continue to be a critical source of oil and gas production for decades.

- It is important for America’s economic and national security.

3. Changes in the policy environment under the new administration:

- Shift from an administration that wanted to reduce the oil and gas industry to one that sees it as vital for economic competitiveness and security.

- Specific policy changes like streamlining the permitting process, resuming lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico, and reversing policies that were seen as hostile to the industry.

4. Chevron’s investment and operations in the Permian Basin:

- Chevron is investing two-thirds of its global capital spending, around $15-20 billion, in the U.S. this year.

- This represents a shift from a decade ago when more investment was going outside the U.S.

The Bottom Line:

Both of these interviews were absolutly well done an asked the right questions. What we are looking at is which companies investors should consider when investing in Energy Dominance?

We will be doing a deeper dive into investing and performance in upcoming articles.

AMD Q2 2025 Earnings Summary

As of October 28, 2025, AMD’s most recent quarterly earnings report is for Q2 2025, which ended on June 28, 2025.

The company reported record revenue, driven by strong demand in server and PC processors, though results were impacted by U.S. export controls on shipments to China, leading to approximately $800 million in inventory charges.

Excluding these charges, non-GAAP gross margin would have been about 54%.

Key Financial Metrics

Here’s a breakdown of the main GAAP and non-GAAP figures, along with year-over-year (YoY) and quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) changes:

Non-GAAP adjustments mainly account for stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, and acquisition-related costs.

AMD also generated a record free cash flow of $1.180 billion during the quarter.

Segment Performance

AMD’s business is divided into key segments, with total segment revenue at $7.685 billion.

Created with TradingView

Performance details:

Data Center: Revenue of $3.240 billion (+14% YoY), driven by AMD EPYC processors, but offset by restricted shipments of Instinct MI308 GPUs to China. ir.amd.com Operating income: ($155 million) loss.

Client and Gaming (Combined): Revenue of $3.621 billion (+69% YoY). ir.amd.com Operating income: $767 million. Client: Record $2.499 billion (+67% YoY), fueled by Zen 5 Ryzen desktop processors. ir.amd.com Gaming: $1.122 billion (+73% YoY), boosted by semi-custom revenue and Radeon GPUs. ir.amd.com

Embedded: Revenue of $824 million (-4% YoY), due to mixed end-market demand. ir.amd.com Operating income: $275 million.

The “All Other” category showed an operating loss of $1.021 billion, covering unallocated expenses.

CEO Statements and Highlights

Dr. Lisa Su, AMD Chair and CEO, commented: “We delivered strong revenue growth in the second quarter led by record server and PC processor sales. We are seeing robust demand across our computing and AI product portfolio and are well positioned to deliver significant growth in the second half of the year, driven by the ramp of our AMD Instinct MI350 series accelerators and ongoing EPYC and Ryzen processor share gains.”

Chevron Earnings Summary (as of October 28, 2025)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), a leading integrated energy company, has reported earnings for the first half of 2025. The Q3 2025 earnings are scheduled for release on October 31, 2025 (before market open). Analysts anticipate Q3 EPS of approximately $1.66 to $1.74, reflecting a notable year-over-year decline amid fluctuating oil prices and operational factors.

Created with TradingView

For the full fiscal year 2025, consensus estimates project non-GAAP EPS of $7.18, down about 28.6% from $10.05 in 2024.

Key highlights include the completion of Chevron’s $53 billion acquisition of Hess Corporation in July 2025, which is expected to enhance production and synergies, with $1 billion in annual run-rate cost savings targeted by year-end (ahead of schedule).

The company achieved record production levels in Q2, including 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d) in the Permian Basin, underscoring operational strength despite lower commodity prices.

Chevron maintained strong shareholder returns, distributing over $12 billion year-to-date through dividends and share repurchases.

Year-to-Date Financial Overview (Q1 + Q2 2025)Chevron’s performance in the first half of 2025 reflects pressures from lower oil prices (e.g., Brent averaged ~$68/barrel in Q2, down from $85 in Q2 2024) and foreign currency effects, partially offset by production gains and refining margin improvements.

Year-over-year comparisons show declines, but adjusted results often met or exceeded analyst expectations.

As always, check with your CPA or investment professionals for investment advice. We have a blast talking about energy and finance, and can direct people to excellent resources.