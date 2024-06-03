Enbridge Constructing $1.2B Solar Farm in Wyoming to Power Influx of Data Centers and Large Industrial Customers
THE 771 MW COWBOY SOLAR PROJECT WILL BE THE LARGEST SOLAR PROJECT IN WYOMING, WHICH CURRENTLY RANKS 46TH IN THE NATION FOR INSTALLED SOLAR CAPACITY, WITH ONLY 124 MW TOTAL
Enbridge Inc., a Canadian energy developer, has received construction and operation approval to build the largest solar power project in the State of Wyoming.
The $1.2 billion solar project will feature more than 1.2 million solar panels and will be crucial in supplying enough electricity to power large industrial corporate customers and support the infl…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.