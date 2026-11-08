The week at a glance

BOTTOM LINE Ratepayer protection is moving from campaign language into regulatory decisions. The investment question is not simply whether infrastructure gets built, but which costs regulators allow customers to bear. These are research implications, not price forecasts or investment recommendations.

Prepared November 8, 2026. All clock times below are America/Chicago CST. Sources were opened for this edition; secondary reporting and unresolved gaps remain explicitly attributed.

Eight material developments

1. Permitting: a gate-opening vote, not a new law

The Senate calendar confirms a November 9 cloture motion on the motion to proceed to H.R. 2347, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CST. Public Record Service reports the Senate returns at 2 p.m. CST. H.R. 2347 is a House-passed tax bill described in reporting as the intended permitting vehicle; the calendar itself does not label it a permitting bill. S. 5653, the Lee–Capito–Heinrich–Whitehouse package, was introduced and referred to committee. It is not enacted. [S1–S4]

Bloomberg Government reports growing opposition, including the Sierra Club’s rejection of the legislation as written. The introduced text changes review timelines, judicial challenges and transmission provisions. A purported November 7 manager’s amendment was not independently obtained, so this report does not treat introduced language as final floor text.

Consumer / investor lens: shorter reviews could reduce project delay risk, but neither guaranteed bill savings nor a proven “cheapest lever” follows. First verify the procedural result, then the operative amendment and House path.

2. Election reporting changes the outlook—not current law

Reuters and S&P Global report Democratic wins sufficient for House and Senate control in January. These are reported outcomes, not a certification review. S&P reports Gina Hinojosa defeating Greg Abbott in Texas, James Talarico defeating Ken Paxton, and Jon Rosenthal winning a Railroad Commission seat while Republicans retain a 2–1 majority. It also reports Sherrod Brown defeating Jon Husted and Manny Rutinel defeating Gabe Evans, removing leading sponsors of ratepayer-protection legislation from the next Congress. [S5–S6]

As of S&P’s November 6 report, Alaska’s Sullivan–Peltola contest remained unresolved ahead of ranked-choice counting; this edition does not claim a subsequent result. Hinojosa’s proposed data-center moratorium would require legislative approval, according to S&P.

Consumer / investor lens: investigations, changes in LNG or leasing oversight, and efforts to revive wind and solar credits are prospective possibilities—not policies already changed by the election. Campaign positions are not legal conclusions.

3. Election-day fuel costs remained elevated

AAA’s November 3 snapshot puts national regular gasoline at $4.15 per gallon and diesel at $6.29, versus $3.80 and $5.35 on congressional election day in 2022. AAA describes these as nominal congressional-election-day highs, not inflation-adjusted records. Regular gasoline was down 12 cents over the week but $1.11 above a year earlier. These are historical readings, not November 8 live prices. [S7]

DOE announced November 4 awards for an exchange of 300,000 barrels of Northeast reserve heating fuel, with transfers scheduled to finish November 6. The release confirms awards and the schedule—not completion. Recipients must return the volume plus a premium. [S8]

Consumer / investor lens: weekly pump-price relief can coexist with a large annual household burden. Fuel costs may help explain voter sentiment, but these figures alone do not establish why a party lost or quantify the reserve exchange’s price effect.

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4. Data-center ballot restrictions put growth assumptions under scrutiny

S&P reports restrictions winning in 40 of 41 local data-center ballot measures, including all 21 in Ohio. Reuters reports 33 of 34. The reports are dated November 6 and November 4 respectively, but their universes were not reconciled; both tallies are retained as attributed, not normalized into one count. [S5–S6]

S&P and Reuters report a coming 3–2 Democratic majority on Georgia’s utility commission; S&P reports Arizona Republicans retaining a 3–2 majority. These reported election outcomes should not be confused with evidence that new commissioners have already taken office or issued orders.

Consumer / investor lens: examine large-load tariffs, interconnection commitments and cost allocation before counting all projected demand as utility growth. Local restrictions may redirect projects, but do not by themselves prove lower bills or that existing customers will be insulated.

5. Dominion–NextEra: proposed benefits face a ratepayer test

Virginia Mercury reports hearings beginning on the proposed $67 billion all-stock merger. The companies offer average residential credits of about $10 monthly for four years. Experts for Governor Abigail Spanberger seek $29 monthly credits and a six-year base-rate freeze. SCC staff say the commitments are insufficient; the companies reject a freeze. These are competing proposals and testimony, not approved customer benefits. [S9]

The report places evidentiary hearings on November 17 and the decision deadline at January 11, 2027, subject to further commission action. A separate Dominion request to recover RGGI costs, reported October 29 as adding up to $13 monthly, is not a merger approval or a charge established here.

Consumer / investor lens: compare durable financing and risk protections with temporary credits. Merger approval remains pending; do not net unrelated proposed charges against proposed credits as though either is final.

6. Rate decisions: trimmed requests still mean increases

KGOU reports Oklahoma regulators’ November 5 vote approving a 3.55% PSO increase against an original 15% request, by 2–1 with Chair Kim David opposed. The exact residential dollar impact remains pending additional financial information. The reported nearly $23 million annual savings is attributed to the attorney general’s office; it is not evidence of a nominal customer bill cut. A large-load tariff is included. [S10]

WPR reports Wisconsin’s commission approving We Energies base-rate increases of 3.9% for 2027 and 3.5% for 2028. WEC estimates typical residential monthly increases of $7–$8 and $6–$7 respectively. Those are company estimates, not every household’s outcome. WPR says the written order and final rates are still to follow. [S11]

Consumer / investor lens: track customer-class allocations and written orders, not just headline percentages. Regulatory restraint can reduce allowed recovery relative to a request while bills still rise.

7. EPA: final partial repeal and proposed full repeal are different actions

The Federal Register confirms the partial power-plant carbon-rule repeal is a final rule effective November 16, 2026. It removes the 2024 guidelines for existing fossil-fuel steam units, CCS-based standards for coal steam units undertaking large modifications, and Phase 2 CCS-based standards for new baseload combustion turbines. Efficiency-based turbine standards are not repealed in this action. [S12–S13]

The broader repeal remains a separate proposal. Bloomberg Law reports attorneys general seeking more comment time as that proposal’s response period closed November 2. An extension request does not itself extend a deadline or finalize repeal. [S14]

Consumer / investor lens: the final partial action changes compliance planning, not all air-pollution obligations. Agency cost projections are not guaranteed bill reductions; this report makes no independent determination of the rule’s legality or later litigation outcome.

8. FERC rejects a financing arrangement—not the transmission line

RTO Insider’s November 4 public summary reports two FERC orders rejecting PacifiCorp’s proposed financing arrangements for the 290-mile Boardman-to-Hemingway line. The cited concerns were inadequate detail and failure to demonstrate that the proposals would not increase rates. The underlying orders were not independently reviewed for this edition. [S15]

Consumer / investor lens: financing and cost-allocation evidence matter even for infrastructure with an established development case. This is not evidence that FERC canceled the line.

Editorial story priorities

1. Ratepayers versus projected data-center growth: compare ballot restrictions with actual tariffs and commission orders.

2. The $4.15 election-day gasoline question: investigate voter evidence before claiming fuel prices caused the outcome.

3. Monday’s permitting result: report the procedural vote after it occurs, then distinguish any amendment, passage and enactment.

These are editorial research picks only, not completed reporting or trading signals.

Coming up

Trading research and limits

A limited House-only aggregator scan found no new energy-name finding in the displayed November disclosure summary. That is not a comprehensive absence finding. Penblock displays 14 trades, nine listed members and a 21-day median lag, but the summary contains an anomalous member-label entry; these totals were not audited to original filings and are not used as a trading signal. [S17]

Senate disclosures were NOT checked. A Hern / NextEra aggregator claim was not verified against an original filing and is excluded from substantive findings. Administration-official trading coverage is incomplete; no blanket absence claim is made. Reporting can lag transactions by up to 45 days under applicable disclosure deadlines, so disclosure month is not transaction month. No inference of insider trading is warranted from timing alone.

Coverage is an eight-item material-events selection, not an exhaustive docket or certified election audit. Primary Senate scheduling and bill text, the EPA final rule, DOE awards and the NERC schedule were checked; state rate cases, merger details, election reporting and the FERC item rely on the attributed publications. Investor implications are analysis, not recommendations. All source links below returned readable content or a readable PDF during preparation; some publisher content is only a public excerpt.

Permitting reform would be great, but I do not see it hitting the Senate floor with the new political landscape in Washington

Keep an eye on John Solomon in the next few weeks. Several key points are moving behind the scenes, and things will get better.

Source register

S1 • Primary Senate calendar: cloture on the motion to proceed

https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/CCAL-119scal-2026-11-05/html/CCAL-119scal-2026-11-05-pt0.htm

S2 • Primary S. 5653 introduced text and committee referral

https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/BILLS-119s5653is/html/BILLS-119s5653is.htm

S3 • Public Record Service: vehicle, floor order and return time

https://publicrecordservice.com/record/2026/11/senate-cloture-vote-hr-2347-permitting-vehicle/

S4 • Bloomberg Government: permitting opposition (public excerpt)

https://news.bgov.com/bloomberg-government-news/senate-permitting-vote-set-for-monday-even-as-pushback-grows

S5 • S&P Global: reported election and ballot outcomes, November 6

https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/news-research/latest-news/electric-power/110626-factbox-democratic-gains-data-center-backlash-set-new-course-for-us-energy-policy

S6 • Reuters via Investing.com: policy possibilities, November 4

https://www.investing.com/news/commodities-news/explainerhow-the-democratic-sweep-could-change-us-energy-policy-5000934

S7 • AAA Oregon/Idaho: November 3 pump-price snapshot

https://info.oregon.aaa.com/gas-prices-drop-but-national-average-is-highest-ever-on-a-congressional-election-day/

S8 • DOE: heating-reserve exchange contract awards

https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/USDOEOFE/bulletins/43187b0

S9 • Virginia Mercury: pending merger and competing protections

https://virginiamercury.com/2026/11/05/public-hearings-for-the-nextera-dominion-merger-have-begun-heres-what-you-need-to-know/

S10 • KGOU / StateImpact: PSO decision and unresolved bill impact

https://www.kgou.org/energy/2026-11-05/oklahoma-regulators-approve-pso-electricity-rate-hike

S11 • WPR: Wisconsin rate decisions and company bill estimates

https://www.wpr.org/energy/regulators-rate-hikes-we-energies-wisconsin-public-service

S12 • Federal Register: final partial repeal, effective November 16

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2026/09/17/2026-19071/partial-repeal-of-the-carbon-pollution-standards-for-fossil-fuel-fired-electric-generating-units

S13 • EPA: final-action and supplemental-proposal distinction

https://www.epa.gov/stationary-sources-air-pollution/greenhouse-gas-standards-and-guidelines-fossil-fuel-fired-power

S14 • Bloomberg Law: comment-time request (public excerpt)

https://news.bloomberglaw.com/environment-and-energy/state-ags-demand-more-time-to-respond-to-epas-power-plant-rule

S15 • RTO Insider: financing rejection (public summary only)

https://www.rtoinsider.com/150572-ferc-rejects-pacificorps-financing-bid-for-b2h-line/

S16 • NERC winter assessment schedule (PDF, August 2026)

https://www.nerc.com/globalassets/who-we-are/standing-committees/rstc/ras/2026_2027_wra_schedule.pdf

S17 • Penblock: limited House disclosure aggregator, unaudited

https://penblock.com/congress/report/2026-11