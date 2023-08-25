ENB Daniel Hood - Civilisation Cycles Analyst - Not only end of the Liberal Empire but end of the United States as we know it.

As our regular listeners know, I am a humanitarian and environmentalist first. Energy poverty and hypocrisy is alive and well around the world. Finding Daniel on LinkedIn was an eye-opener. The form of energy is the differentiator. From slavery to fission and hopefully fission nuclear is a wild ride through humanity.

People go to wars over energy, and energy hypocrisy is rampant in today's global society. Why is New York buying Russian jet fuel in record amounts, another example is California buying oil from the rain forest being drilled by China. What about the child abuse in Africa to get critical minerals for an energy transition? And the whales and other migratory animals.

Sanctions do not work, and the current administration has weaponized the dollar to a point the rest of the world is joining BRICS. January 1 2024 BRICS + will control 80% of the global oil and even more of the global nuclear potential growth. The United States has become irrelevant, due to our current leadership.

Follow Daniel on his LinkedIn, and we need to ask the really tough questions. Where do we go from here? Thank you for your time Daniel on the podcast. This was one of my toughest podcasts as there were some serious topics that were painful.

I am lining up Marine, Critical Mineral, Geopolitical, Oil, Gas, Renewable, and Financial industry leaders to talk about these issues. I am not a journalist, but I believe in my staff, and our Energy News Beat channel to deliver news and opinions that you will not see in the mainstream media. Follow other great podcasts and Substack authors, and if you are an industry leader, get on our podcasts to spread the word.

Daniel posted on his LinkedIn page this morning:

"It's a civilization cycle thing. I can't stop laughing. I'm telling you, these are no ordinary times that we're living in. Things are getting wild.

Biden weaponizing the DoJ, trying to take out your chief political opponent from the other party, attempting to ban democracy etc., could prove to be a terrible mistake.

Not only the end of the Liberal Empire but the end of the United States as we know it."

ENB Podcast with Daniel Hood

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:05 - Knowing Daniel Hood and his Backround and how he became a Civilization Psychoanalyst

05:16 - Now, on LinkedIn, do you get a lot of backlash for some of your opinions?

07:16 - if you think about the mind you've got, I mean, if you think of the structure of the brain, you have two hemispheres

09:00 - So does that make me very left and right-brained if you're ambidextrous?

12:15 - Britain was the world dollar standard, What were some of the things going on in the Civilizations back then? Because the U.S. and Britain are losing world influence right now

One of the things that I do as a Civilization 14:49 - Civilization Psychoanalyst is look at religions and look at the power of religions and the impact of religion

16:41 - Do you feel that it is once you remove the religion and the impact that it loses societal strength?

24:52 - The CCP, the Communist Party of China, maybe 20, 30 years ago, passed their social science themes scientists with figuring out why it was that Europe overtook China rising to power and prominence.

26:44 - There are 7 key areas that shape the fate of any Civilization

29:29 - Talks about Energy Space in the around the world

32:58 - The Energy Dimensional component to civilizations is really important

35:26 - China now is set to come up to parity with the economy you're turning over.

38:10 - Climate Change debate and phenomenon going on.

39:02 - Can we sustain our modern civilization on solar or wind power?

42:36 - Energy is the thing that Powers Civilization

43:41 - Maybe Vladimir Putin is to the rules to the liberal world order, what Donald Trump was to America.

45:21 - I also predicted if that's true, we're likely to see accelerating inflation

49:37 - There's a difference between liberal logic and biblical wisdom

54:03 - The civilization cycle is a huge problem because our temperamental set point as a species is very low

56:48 - How do people contact you and what are the kinds of things that people can use you as a resource?

57:57 - Outro