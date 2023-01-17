ENB Daily Energy Standup Episode November 16 – The energy duo covers “Which is worse; demand destruction or supply constraints.”
You cannot buy today's entertainment and news. Great news with Isreal and Lebanon in the Leviathan natural gas field. The market issue around energy investing and the demand destruction vs. supply constraints.
Michael Tanner and Stu Turley are back on the Daily Energy Standup! We are excited to have fun talking about everything in the energy market. The …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.