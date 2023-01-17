ENB #96 Carson Kearl, Enverus, stops by and we talk The Canadian Oil Sands and the impact on the markets.
Carson Kearl from Enverus stops by, and we have a blast talking about the Canadian Oil Sands. It is truly amazing how clean the oil sands can produce oil. Not just any oil but the heavy crude the United States needs for its refineries. Let’s buy from Canida instead of Russia, Venezuela, and Iran.
Thank you, Carson, for stopping by the podcast. – Stu
