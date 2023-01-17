ENB #84 Irina Slav, Global Energy Expert. Talks about the double barrel finger from Saudi Arabia.
Irina Slav is one of the great international writers and experts across the globe. I am lucky enough to have talked with Irna quite a few times. Every time is fun! In this episode, we cover the Saudi Arabian response to the Biden administration begging for oil while continually insulting them and acting like a bully.
The U.S. Government may not realize t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.