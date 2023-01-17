ENB #81 Heather Leahey, VP and Graham Bain, Geoscience Product Manager from Enverus. We talk Carbon Capture and CO2 and the implications in the U.S.
Every day I get to talk with energy and carbon capture experts is a great day. Learning is something that we cannot throw off on the side as everything is changing so rapidly. And as an old dog, either learn new tricks or retire.
Today we talk with Heather Leahey, VP, and Graham Bain, Geoscience Product Manager, covering carbon emissions, CCUS, and other…
