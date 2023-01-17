ENB #79 John Gutentag, with Enverus stops by the podcast and we talk critical issues around ESG, Tax and impact from The Inflation Reduction Act
Today is a great podcast with John Gutentag, Data Analyst, Enverus, and we talk about the Inflation Reduction Act, taxes, and its implications for consumers. The bill’s name is “The Inflation Reduction Act”‘s humor is not lost on me. Legislation that does nothing that it is named for is great fun.
That is why we need companies like Enverus to decipher th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.