ENB #78 We talk with Meredith Angwin, Author of “Shorting The Grid” and we learn about key issues around U.S. electrical grid stability.
In this episode of the ENB Podcast, I have the privilege of sitting down with Meredith Angwin, the author of the book “Shorting The Grid.”. The book is a must-read for anyone that wants to understand the real issue of energy stability in the United States.
The “Grid” is the backbone of the electrical distribution system. In the U.S., we have electricity …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.