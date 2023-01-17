ENB #68 Matt Welch with the Texas Geothermal Energy Alliance – Exciting energy production using abandoned and orphaned oil wells
Matt is the State Director for the Texas Geothermal Energy Alliance, and we talk about an exciting project to make energy affordable to all, and ESG friendly. All that and using orphaned wells as the starting points. Getting rid of the abandoned oil wells, and turning them into an environmentally effective energy source is a win for everyone!
This is my …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.