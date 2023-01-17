ENB #63: Richard Welch Candidate for Congress – The Energy Crisis requires solutions from boots-on-the-ground experience, rather than pie in the sky.
Today is no exception, I get the opportunity to visit with Richard Welch, Candidate for Congress, and we really had fun talking about what legislators need in order to make good laws. And yes, common sense is the answer, but sprinkle in some industry knowledge, and you will see energy prices drop.
Richard also was able to get his feelings out on the rece…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.