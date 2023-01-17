ENB #62: How do we get energy independence and improve national security? We talk with an Enverus VP on critical components.
CEOs, Industry Experts, and both of my fans know that I enjoy talking about energy. It is great fun to learn from industry thought leaders, and today is no exception. Sarp Ozkan, VP, Enverus, stopped by the ENB podcast. As usual, we had a blast talking about everything energy in the world. And I mean ALL things, National security, energy transition, geo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.