ENB 330 - Weekly Recap: Grid Exploitation, Banking Woes, Solar Ethics, AI Demands, OPEC-IEA Divide, and California's Price Surge

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup - Weekly Recap, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss a wide range of topics, from the growing profits of utilities amidst the energy transition to the alarming rise in energy prices in California. They highlight the discrepancy between the IEA and OPEC's oil demand forecasts, emphasizing the importance of discerning trustworthy data sources in navigating the energy landscape. Additionally, they delve into the challenges posed by the energy demands of AI technology and the ethical concerns surrounding solar panel production in China. The discussion underscores the complexity and criticality of energy issues in today's world, revealing the need for informed decision-making and strategic planning to address them effectively.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:15 - Green-Plating™ the Grid: How Utilities Exploit the “Energy Transition” to Rake In Record Profits

05:14 - The Banks: “Unrealized Losses” in Q4, Securities Held by Banks, Bank Failures, and the Dropping Bank Count

09:17 - Solar-panel supplier’s links to alleged abuses in China imperil US climate goal

11:50 - The Obscene Energy Demands of A.I.

15:27 - OPEC, IEA at most divided on oil demand since at least 2008

19:19 - Exploding Energy Prices in California

22:51 - Outro

Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.

March 10, 2024 Stu Turley

March 10, 2024 Mariel Alumit

In 2024, some banks will fail. In 2023, five banks failed. In 1989, over 500 banks failed. Since 1936, there were only 5 years without bank failures. By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET. The rate-cut-mania-inspired plunge in longer-term yields […]

March 11, 2024 Mariel Alumit

The dominance of China’s LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd. in supplying solar panels to the U.S. highlights the challenge authorities face in trying to eliminate alleged labor abuses from the country’s supply chains without smothering an […]

March 11, 2024 Mariel Alumit

In 2016, Alex de Vries read somewhere that a single bitcoin transaction consumes as much energy as the average American household uses in a day. At the time, de Vries, who is Dutch, was working […]

March 12, 2024 Mariel Alumit

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) – Producer group OPEC and the International Energy Agency, the world’s most closely watched forecasters of oil demand growth, are further apart than they have been for at least 16 years […]

March 13, 2024 Mariel Alumit

“California leaders know that rising prices are a huge problem. The state is now considering a plan to tie utility rates to personal income so that the rich pay more and low-income residents pay less. Costly California […]

