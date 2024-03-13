ENB 328 - Disparity in Oil Demand Forecasts, New Mexico's Royalty Rate Standoff, and Market Volatility"

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, host Michael Tanner discusses the significant disparity between OPEC and the IEA's oil demand forecasts, with OPEC projecting a higher demand increase than the IEA. The New Mexico State Land Office is indefinitely halting some lease sales in the Permian Basin as it seeks legislative approval to increase its top tier royalty rate from 20% to 25%. This move aims to boost state revenues and align with neighboring Texas's royalty rates. In finance, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed gains, while Bitcoin experienced a slight drop. Crude oil prices were volatile due to mixed market influences, including inflation concerns and the unexpected API crude oil inventory estimate indicating a significant draw from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Finally, natural gas prices continued to decline, and ECT faced market backlash over its merger with Equity Plans. Tanner wraps up with a brief announcement about tomorrow's show and encourages viewers to check out Energy News Beat's website and survey.
