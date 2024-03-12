ENB 327 - Solar Suppliers, Financial Shifts, AI Demands, and Regulatory Challenges

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily, hosts Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss various topics including solar panel suppliers linked to alleged abuses in China, Bank of America's expansion in the energy transition business, the escalating energy demands of AI technology, and the legal challenges facing SEC climate disclosure rules. They also cover the equity and Aqua trans merger, highlighting skepticism from investors due to concerns over valuation and management's motives. The market reaction to the merger was negative, with equities' stock plummeting. Additionally, Stuart mentions an upcoming interview with Paul Tice, author of "Race to Zero: How ESG Investing Will Crater the Global Financial System.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
01:34 - Solar-panel supplier’s links to alleged abuses in China imperil US climate goal
04:11 - Bank of America Set to Expand Its Energy Transition Business
06:28 - The Obscene Energy Demands of A.I.
10:05 - SEC climate disclosure rule faces legal gantlet
13:32 - Markets Update
16:34 - EQT Announces Transformative Acquisition of Equitrans Midstream
20:25 - Outro
Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.
Solar-panel supplier’s links to alleged abuses in China imperil US climate goal
The dominance of China’s LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd. in supplying solar panels to the U.S. highlights the challenge authorities face in trying to eliminate alleged labor abuses from the country’s supply chains without smothering an […]
Bank of America Set to Expand Its Energy Transition Business
Bank of America is looking to expand its business related to the energy transition, boosting carbon trading, and power and natural gas markets trading, senior executives have told Bloomberg. Banks in the United States and Europe […]
SEC climate disclosure rule faces legal gantlet
A top Wall Street regulator’s decision to force public companies to divulge details about their climate risk could draw the attention of a Supreme Court that has displayed interest in curbing government efforts to tackle […]
EQT Announces Transformative Acquisition of Equitrans Midstream
Creates America’s only large-scale, vertically integrated natural gas company prepared to compete on the global stage All stock transaction with combined company enterprise value over $35 billion Provides >2,000 miles of critical pipeline infrastructure with extensive overlap […]
The Obscene Energy Demands of A.I.
In 2016, Alex de Vries read somewhere that a single bitcoin transaction consumes as much energy as the average American household uses in a day. At the time, de Vries, who is Dutch, was working […]
