ENB 326 - Federal Funding Boosts Nuclear, Utilities Profit, Aramco's LNG Talks, Geoengineering Debate, and Banking Implications

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss various headlines. They highlight federal funding boosting efforts to preserve nuclear power in Michigan and utilities exploiting the energy transition for profits. Saudi Aramco's talks for U.S. LNG projects and a proposed geoengineering project to save a "Doomsday Glacier" also spark conversation. Additionally, they delve into unrealized losses in Q4 for banks and rig count decreases. The discussion touches on market trends, including oil price fluctuations, earnings reports, and global geopolitical dynamics influencing energy markets. Overall, they anticipate an eventful week ahead in the energy sector.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:50 - Federal money could supercharge state efforts to preserve nuclear power

04:39 - Green-Plating™ the Grid: How Utilities Exploit the “Energy Transition” to Rake In Record Profits

08:42 - Aramco in Talks for US LNG Projects as Mideast Gas Race Heats Up

11:24 - Bizarre Geoengineering Project Floated to Save the World From “Doomsday Glacier”’

15:25 - The Banks: “Unrealized Losses” in Q4, Securities Held by Banks, Bank Failures, and the Dropping Bank Count

19:25 - Markets Update

23:35 - Outro

Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.

In the coming years, a nuclear power plant on the shores of Lake Michigan could become the first in the country to restart operations after shutting down. The Palisades plant in southwest Michigan could be […]

ENB Pub Note: This article is from the Energy Bad Boys Substack! I have invited them on the Energy News Beat podcast and am getting it scheduled. We recommend subscribing and supporting them! Tell them […]

Saudi state company in discussions with a number of entities Others in the region are also betting big on the LNG sector Saudi Aramco is in talks with companies for liquefied natural gas projects in the US […]

ENB Pub Note: Wow, if the climate crisis is a money grab, this is a bank robbery. We are releasing a podcast this week about how the Antarctic temperatures have been manipulated to change the […]

In 2024, some banks will fail. In 2023, five banks failed. In 1989, over 500 banks failed. Since 1936, there were only 5 years without bank failures. By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET. The rate-cut-mania-inspired plunge in longer-term yields […]

