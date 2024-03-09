ENB 325 - Weekly Recap: Gas Field Restart, Offshore Wind Turbulence, and Internet Disruptions

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup - Weekly Recap, the hosts, Stuart Turley and Michael Tanner discusses various topics including the restart of Denmark's largest natural gas field by Total Energy, highlighting its significance for Europe's energy needs. He also delves into the cancellation and subsequent higher prices of US offshore wind farms, pointing out the fiscal unsustainability and potential manipulation in the industry. Turley further addresses US legislation blocking China from buying oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, criticizing it as symbolic without concrete measures to prevent circumvention. Additionally, he discusses Europe's response to the energy crisis, acquisition of a nuclear data center by Amazon Web Services, and recent internet outages attributed to technical issues and possible sabotage, cautioning viewers about geopolitical tensions and the need for vigilance.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:06 - TotalEnergies upholds March restart date for Denmark’s largest natural gas field

03:40 - Cancelled US Offshore Wind Farms Back at a Higher Price

06:59 - US funding bill blocks China from buying oil from Strategic Petroleum Reserve

09:09 - 2 Ways to Play Europe’s $800 Billion Energy Crisis

11:40 - AWS acquires Talen’s nuclear data center campus in Pennsylvania

13:18 - World hit by internet outages

16:03 - Outro

Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.

March 2, 2024 Stu Turley

TotalEnergies EP Danmark, a subsidiary of France’s energy giant TotalEnergies, has confirmed the previously set restart date for the Tyra II redevelopment project, which is said to be Denmark’s largest natural gas field. According to […]

March 2, 2024 Stu Turley

ENB Pub Note: This article was originally posted on Elementalenergy.substack.com. I highly recommend following them and interacting with their other readers through comments. Remember those American offshore wind projects that were cancelled last year due […]

March 4, 2024 Mariel Alumit

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) – A measure in the U.S. funding legislation unveiled by congressional leaders on Sunday would block China from buying oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The desire for a hard line […]

March 4, 2024 Mariel Alumit

The energy crisis that engulfed Europe after Western sanctions punished Russia’s invasion of Ukraine cost the continent hundreds of billions of dollars. Now, the Middle East crisis and the Houthi war on the Red Sea […]

March 4, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has acquired Talen Energy’s data center campus at a nuclear power station in Pennsylvania. Talen Energy Corporation this week announced it has sold its 960MW Cumulus data center campus in Pennsylvania […]

March 6, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Yemen-based Houthi militants could have cut underwater cables in the Red Sea, several media outlets have claimed Popular internet platforms owned by Meta – including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads – experienced global disruptions lasting for […]

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –