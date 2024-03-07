ENB 324 - Regulatory difficulties, investment dilemmas, and shifts in policies

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily, the host, Stuart Utrley, covering a range of topics including recent developments in the energy sector. Discussing Biden's scaled-back power rules, he argues against excluding existing natural gas plants from emissions regulations, emphasizing their importance in the U.S. energy mix. He criticizes Blackrock's contradictory stance on ESG investing after their acquisition of TC Energy's Portland pipeline business. Turley also highlights recent internet outages, attributing them to potential geopolitical factors and warns of increased vigilance. Furthermore, he addresses concerns over secrecy surrounding gas export terminals and delays in connecting solar projects to the power grid in New Hampshire, calling for accountability and regulatory action. Turley invites energy experts to engage with the podcast and concludes with a call for unity and appreciation for listeners.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:08 - Biden’s scaled-back power rule raises doubts over US climate target

04:59 - BlackRock and Morgan Stanley Buy TC Energy’s Portland Pipeline Business for $1.14 Billion

06:59 - World hit by internet outages

09:47 - Secrecy around gas export terminals leaves public in the dark on dangers

12:02 - New Hampshire solar projects face widespread delays trying to connect to power grid

13:16 - Outro

Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.

March 6, 2024

March 5 (Reuters) – The Biden administration’s decision to exclude the existing U.S. fleet of natural gas power plants from upcoming carbon emissions regulations raises questions over the nation’s ability to meet its climate goals, […]

March 6, 2024

Key Takeaways BlackRock and Morgan Stanley agreed to buy TC Energy’s Portland Natural Gas Transmission System in a deal worth $1.14 billion. The move comes not long after BlackRock agreed to buy Global Infrastructure Partners […]

March 6, 2024

Yemen-based Houthi militants could have cut underwater cables in the Red Sea, several media outlets have claimed Popular internet platforms owned by Meta – including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads – experienced global disruptions lasting for […]

March 6, 2024

During a summer’s afternoon in 2022, a 450-foot fireball exploded at a liquefied natural gas terminal south of Houston, rocking sunbathers on Quintana Beach, adjacent to the Freeport LNG terminal, and rattling homes for […]

March 6, 2024

When conveyor belt manufacturer Wire Belt opened its new facility in Bedford, N.H., last fall, the company looked forward to saving money and fighting climate change with a 2,400-panel solar array installed on the […]

