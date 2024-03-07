ENB 324 - Regulatory difficulties, investment dilemmas, and shifts in policies

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily, the host, Stuart Utrley, covering a range of topics including recent developments in the energy sector. Discussing Biden's scaled-back power rules, he argues against excluding existing natural gas plants from emissions regulations, emphasizing their importance in the U.S. energy mix. He criticizes Blackrock's contradictory stance on ESG investing after their acquisition of TC Energy's Portland pipeline business. Turley also highlights recent internet outages, attributing them to potential geopolitical factors and warns of increased vigilance. Furthermore, he addresses concerns over secrecy surrounding gas export terminals and delays in connecting solar projects to the power grid in New Hampshire, calling for accountability and regulatory action. Turley invites energy experts to engage with the podcast and concludes with a call for unity and appreciation for listeners.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
02:08 - Biden’s scaled-back power rule raises doubts over US climate target
04:59 - BlackRock and Morgan Stanley Buy TC Energy’s Portland Pipeline Business for $1.14 Billion
06:59 - World hit by internet outages
09:47 - Secrecy around gas export terminals leaves public in the dark on dangers
12:02 - New Hampshire solar projects face widespread delays trying to connect to power grid
13:16 - Outro
Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.
Biden’s scaled-back power rule raises doubts over US climate target
March 5 (Reuters) – The Biden administration’s decision to exclude the existing U.S. fleet of natural gas power plants from upcoming carbon emissions regulations raises questions over the nation’s ability to meet its climate goals, […]
BlackRock and Morgan Stanley Buy TC Energy’s Portland Pipeline Business for $1.14 Billion
Key Takeaways BlackRock and Morgan Stanley agreed to buy TC Energy’s Portland Natural Gas Transmission System in a deal worth $1.14 billion. The move comes not long after BlackRock agreed to buy Global Infrastructure Partners […]
World hit by internet outages
Yemen-based Houthi militants could have cut underwater cables in the Red Sea, several media outlets have claimed Popular internet platforms owned by Meta – including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads – experienced global disruptions lasting for […]
Secrecy around gas export terminals leaves public in the dark on dangers
During a summer’s afternoon in 2022, a 450-foot fireball exploded at a liquefied natural gas terminal south of Houston, rocking sunbathers on Quintana Beach, adjacent to the Freeport LNG terminal, and rattling homes for […]
New Hampshire solar projects face widespread delays trying to connect to power grid
When conveyor belt manufacturer Wire Belt opened its new facility in Bedford, N.H., last fall, the company looked forward to saving money and fighting climate change with a 2,400-panel solar array installed on the […]
