ENB 321 - TotalEnergies Resumes Denmark Gas Field, Solar Farms on the Market, and More

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley cover a range of topics including TotalEnergies upholding the restart date for Denmark's largest natural gas field, solar farm economics revealing early sales at low prices, cancelled U.S. offshore wind farms returning at higher prices, Bank of America's analysis projecting oil prices to hover between $80 to $85 per barrel due to factors like shale supply growth, renewables, and interest rate hikes, and OPEC's anticipated announcement on production cuts. They also discuss Silver Bow Resources facing shareholder pressure from Cambridge Energy Management to address performance concerns and potential mergers, highlighting the complexities and challenges in the oil and gas industry's current landscape.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:36 - TotalEnergies upholds March restart date for Denmark’s largest natural gas field

04:11 - Solar Farms are being sold early and cheap – Here is one: Solar for sale: 1,100 acres, $15 million, in the Town of Sharon

06:42 - Cancelled US Offshore Wind Farms Back at a Higher Price

10:03 - BofA Reveals Where it Sees The Oil Price Heading

11:23 - Oil Markets Await the Next OPEC+ Announcement

16:39 - Markets Update

19:07 - Kimmeridge seeks SilverBow board seat

26:46 - Outro

Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.

March 2, 2024 Stu Turley

TotalEnergies EP Danmark, a subsidiary of France’s energy giant TotalEnergies, has confirmed the previously set restart date for the Tyra II redevelopment project, which is said to be Denmark’s largest natural gas field. According to […]

March 2, 2024 Stu Turley

ENB Pub Note: We are seeing this across the world. It is tougher to upkeep the wind and solar farms than advertised because of the “Shell Game Accounting” that has gone on over the last […]

March 2, 2024 Stu Turley

ENB Pub Note: This article was originally posted on Elementalenergy.substack.com. I highly recommend following them and interacting with their other readers through comments. Remember those American offshore wind projects that were cancelled last year due […]

March 2, 2024 Stu Turley

In a BofA Global Research report sent to Rigzone this week, analysts revealed where they see the oil price heading in the near and mid-term. “Robust U.S. shale supply growth, warm winter weather, more renewables, […]

March 1, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Oil prices remained stubbornly rangebound in February as signs of a recovering U.S. economy were countered by weaker economic data in both Europe and China. Friday, March 1st 2024 Diverging macroeconomic news, with China and […]

