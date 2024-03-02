ENB 320 - Weekly Recap: Challenges Mount: From Net-Zero Risks to Homebuilding Struggles

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup - Weekly Recap, the hosts, Stuart Turley and Michael Tanner discuss various topics related to energy, regulations, and financial implications. They express skepticism about achieving net-zero emissions due to high costs and technological limitations, particularly emphasizing the challenges facing the wind industry. They also highlight Saudi Arabia's struggles with oil production amid heavy spending and discuss the current landscape of electrical generation sources, noting the resilience of coal and the limited growth of renewables like geothermal and hydro. Additionally, they scrutinize the uncertainties surrounding global oil demand and the potential impacts of green building regulations on homebuilders and homeowners, questioning the feasibility and affordability of such initiatives.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:16 - Net Zero’s days are numbered

04:03 - Research warns net zero policies risk plunging thousands into poverty

07:14 - Saudi Arabia Can No Longer Raise Oil Output For Cash

10:24 - U.S. Electricity Generation by Source in 2023: Natural Gas, Coal, Nuclear, Wind, Hydro, Solar, Geothermal, Biomass, Petroleum

13:30 - Goldman CEO Sees More Uncertainty to Soft-Landing Expectations – Will this impact global oil demand?

15:29 - Homebuilders Are Fighting Green Building. Homeowners Will Pay.

18:39 - Outro

Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.

February 24, 2024 Stu Turley

If a week is a long time in politics, then 2023 belongs to a different age in the politics of Net Zero. Less than eleven months ago, the government was saying that ‘Net Zero is […]

February 24, 2024 Stu Turley

New research which has been published by the Institute for Community Studies has warned that net zero policy risks plunging people into poverty and that authorities must act now to prevent such a thing. […]

February 26, 2024 Stu Turley

Saudi Arabia has been spending heavily both abroad and at home. As a result, last year, the Public Investment Fund’s cash and treasury assets slimmed from over $105 billion in 2022 to some $37 billion […]

February 27, 2024 Mariel Alumit

By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET. Electricity generation, as measured in gigawatt-hours, has gotten hammered by a near-stagnation in demand since 2007, as efforts to make everything more efficient have produced results for electricity users who’d invested in […]

February 27, 2024 Stu Turley

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said softer spending by consumers calls into question expectations that the US economy will avoid a recession. “The world is set up for a soft landing,” Solomon said at […]

February 28, 2024 Stu Turley

Back in the 1990s, political guru James Carville said he wanted to be reincarnated as the bond market because it could “intimidate everybody.” Here in the 2020s, you might prefer to come back as a […]

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –