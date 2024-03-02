ENB 320 - Weekly Recap: Challenges Mount: From Net-Zero Risks to Homebuilding Struggles

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup - Weekly Recap, the hosts, Stuart Turley and Michael Tanner discuss various topics related to energy, regulations, and financial implications. They express skepticism about achieving net-zero emissions due to high costs and technological limitations, particularly emphasizing the challenges facing the wind industry. They also highlight Saudi Arabia's struggles with oil production amid heavy spending and discuss the current landscape of electrical generation sources, noting the resilience of coal and the limited growth of renewables like geothermal and hydro. Additionally, they scrutinize the uncertainties surrounding global oil demand and the potential impacts of green building regulations on homebuilders and homeowners, questioning the feasibility and affordability of such initiatives.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
01:16 - Net Zero’s days are numbered
04:03 - Research warns net zero policies risk plunging thousands into poverty
07:14 - Saudi Arabia Can No Longer Raise Oil Output For Cash
10:24 - U.S. Electricity Generation by Source in 2023: Natural Gas, Coal, Nuclear, Wind, Hydro, Solar, Geothermal, Biomass, Petroleum
13:30 - Goldman CEO Sees More Uncertainty to Soft-Landing Expectations – Will this impact global oil demand?
15:29 - Homebuilders Are Fighting Green Building. Homeowners Will Pay.
18:39 - Outro
Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.
Net Zero’s days are numbered
If a week is a long time in politics, then 2023 belongs to a different age in the politics of Net Zero. Less than eleven months ago, the government was saying that ‘Net Zero is […]
Research warns net zero policies risk plunging thousands into poverty
New research which has been published by the Institute for Community Studies has warned that net zero policy risks plunging people into poverty and that authorities must act now to prevent such a thing. […]
Saudi Arabia Can No Longer Raise Oil Output For Cash
Saudi Arabia has been spending heavily both abroad and at home. As a result, last year, the Public Investment Fund’s cash and treasury assets slimmed from over $105 billion in 2022 to some $37 billion […]
U.S. Electricity Generation by Source in 2023: Natural Gas, Coal, Nuclear, Wind, Hydro, Solar, Geothermal, Biomass, Petroleum
February 27, 2024 Mariel Alumit
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET. Electricity generation, as measured in gigawatt-hours, has gotten hammered by a near-stagnation in demand since 2007, as efforts to make everything more efficient have produced results for electricity users who’d invested in […]
Goldman CEO Sees More Uncertainty to Soft-Landing Expectations – Will this impact global oil demand?
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said softer spending by consumers calls into question expectations that the US economy will avoid a recession. “The world is set up for a soft landing,” Solomon said at […]
Homebuilders Are Fighting Green Building. Homeowners Will Pay.
Back in the 1990s, political guru James Carville said he wanted to be reincarnated as the bond market because it could “intimidate everybody.” Here in the 2020s, you might prefer to come back as a […]
Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter
Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter