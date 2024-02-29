ENB 319 - Challenges in Climate Action, EV Market, Green Building, State Policies, and Corporate Investments

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, hosted by Stuart Turley, several key topics in the energy sector are discussed. Turley covers various stories, including John Kerry's remarks on demagoguery hindering climate action, Apple's exit from the electric vehicle market, conflicts between homebuilders and green building standards, Texas's regulatory advantages attracting businesses, Warren Buffett's regrets about owning electric utilities, and Atlas's acquisition of High Crush Permian assets. Turley emphasizes the need for balanced energy approaches, efficient regulatory frameworks, and the importance of industry voices in shaping discussions. Throughout, he underscores the complexity of energy transitions and the challenges facing both industry players and policymakers.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:38 - Demagogues imperilling global fight against climate breakdown, says Kerry

03:34 - Apple’s EV exit shows the challenges of the once red-hot market

05:04 - Homebuilders Are Fighting Green Building. Homeowners Will Pay.

08:16 - Dimon Suggests Other States Should Be More Like Texas

10:35 - Warren Buffett Regrets Owning Electric Utilities

12:32 - Atlas to Acquire Hi-Crush Permian Proppant Assets for $450MM

13:50 - Markets Update

14:14 - Outro

Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.

February 28, 2024 Mariel Alumit

The populist backlash against net zero around the world is imperilling the fight against climate breakdown and must be countered urgently or we face planetary destruction “beyond comprehension”, the US climate chief, John Kerry, has warned. […]

February 28, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Hi! Be prepared to start scheduling your trips to Wendy’s during off hours if you want to save money. The fast-food joint is rolling out surge pricing as early as next year. (More on why it could be […]

February 28, 2024 Stu Turley

Back in the 1990s, political guru James Carville said he wanted to be reincarnated as the bond market because it could “intimidate everybody.” Here in the 2020s, you might prefer to come back as a […]

February 28, 2024 Stu Turley

Jamie Dimon applauded Texas for its business-friendly policies and said other areas including New York City should do more to attract investment. The chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. praised Texas’s lack of an income tax […]

February 28, 2024 Mariel Alumit

This year’s Berkshire Hathaway investor letter should be sobering for US electric utility investors. Mr. Buffett discusses two reasons why he appears to have soured on the business prospects for US-regulated electric utilities. Buffett recognizes […]

February 28, 2024 Stu Turley

Austin-based Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is acquiring all of Hi-Crush Inc.’s Permian Basin proppant production assets and North American logistics operations in a transaction valued at $450 million as it aims to create the largest […]

