ENB 319 - Challenges in Climate Action, EV Market, Green Building, State Policies, and Corporate Investments

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, hosted by Stuart Turley, several key topics in the energy sector are discussed. Turley covers various stories, including John Kerry's remarks on demagoguery hindering climate action, Apple's exit from the electric vehicle market, conflicts between homebuilders and green building standards, Texas's regulatory advantages attracting businesses, Warren Buffett's regrets about owning electric utilities, and Atlas's acquisition of High Crush Permian assets. Turley emphasizes the need for balanced energy approaches, efficient regulatory frameworks, and the importance of industry voices in shaping discussions. Throughout, he underscores the complexity of energy transitions and the challenges facing both industry players and policymakers.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
01:38 - Demagogues imperilling global fight against climate breakdown, says Kerry
03:34 - Apple’s EV exit shows the challenges of the once red-hot market
05:04 - Homebuilders Are Fighting Green Building. Homeowners Will Pay.
08:16 - Dimon Suggests Other States Should Be More Like Texas
10:35 - Warren Buffett Regrets Owning Electric Utilities
12:32 - Atlas to Acquire Hi-Crush Permian Proppant Assets for $450MM
13:50 - Markets Update
14:14 - Outro
Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.
Demagogues imperilling global fight against climate breakdown, says Kerry
February 28, 2024 Mariel Alumit
The populist backlash against net zero around the world is imperilling the fight against climate breakdown and must be countered urgently or we face planetary destruction “beyond comprehension”, the US climate chief, John Kerry, has warned. […]
Apple’s EV exit shows the challenges of the once red-hot market
February 28, 2024 Mariel Alumit
Apple's EV exit shows the challenges of the once red-hot market

February 28, 2024 Mariel Alumit
Homebuilders Are Fighting Green Building. Homeowners Will Pay.
Homebuilders Are Fighting Green Building. Homeowners Will Pay.
Dimon Suggests Other States Should Be More Like Texas
Jamie Dimon applauded Texas for its business-friendly policies and said other areas including New York City should do more to attract investment. The chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. praised Texas’s lack of an income tax […]
Warren Buffett Regrets Owning Electric Utilities
February 28, 2024 Mariel Alumit
This year’s Berkshire Hathaway investor letter should be sobering for US electric utility investors. Mr. Buffett discusses two reasons why he appears to have soured on the business prospects for US-regulated electric utilities. Buffett recognizes […]
Atlas to Acquire Hi-Crush Permian Proppant Assets for $450MM
Austin-based Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is acquiring all of Hi-Crush Inc.’s Permian Basin proppant production assets and North American logistics operations in a transaction valued at $450 million as it aims to create the largest […]
