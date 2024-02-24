ENB 315 - Weekly Recap: EVs, Nuclear Reactors, and California's Climate Conundrum

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Stuart Turley and Michael discuss various topics including the slowdown in the global electric vehicle market, the significance of a new type of nuclear reactor construction permit, Toyota's strategic approach in the EV race, the issue of wind farms receiving payments to turn off, and California's controversial climate disclosure law. They delve into the complexities of renewable energy adoption, the challenges facing the auto industry, and the implications of governmental policies on energy markets and consumer costs. The discussion highlights the need for a balanced approach considering fiscal responsibility, technological feasibility, and environmental impact.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:04 - Even the World’s Biggest Electric-Vehicle Market Is Slowing

05:46 - Government Approves Construction Permit for New Type of Nuclear Reactor for First Time in Decades

07:34 - Shocking development: Biden plans to roll back rule designed to juice EV push on country

10:04 - Why Toyota May Have the Best Strategy in the EV Race

15:20 - Two Wind Farms Received Over $100 Million To Switch Off

17:46 - Why California’s climate disclosure law should doom green energy

22:38 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

February 18, 2024 Stu Turley

HONG KONG—Chinese electric-vehicle makers that enjoyed years of explosive growth now face a slowdown in domestic demand, spurring them to push overseas and challenge global auto giants already struggling with a transition to battery-powered cars. A subsidies-driven […]

February 18, 2024 Stu Turley

For the first time in 50 years, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has issued a construction permit for a new type of nuclear test reactor. The Hermes demonstration reactor will be built in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, by California-based […]

February 19, 2024 Mariel Alumit

The Biden administration is planning to slow down the rollout of a rule that was designed to juice the United States’s transition to electric vehicles. The administration is reportedly planning to relax its limits on tailpipe emissions, in an election-year […]

February 19, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Toyota’s hybrid vehicles and investment in solid-state batteries pose a significant challenge to Tesla’s market dominance in electric vehicles. Despite Tesla’s high valuation and innovation, Toyota’s cheaper stock price and potential in hybrid and solid-state […]

February 20, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Regular readers will know that I have long been concerned over the extraordinary level of payments to wind farms to switch off. These so-called ‘constraint payments’ are deemed necessary when the wires in the transmission […]

February 21, 2024 Stu Turley

California prides itself for being a leader with respect to tackling climate change. This is because they believe, albeit on shaky scientific grounds, that their citizens “already” face devastating consequences inflicted on them by manmade […]

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –