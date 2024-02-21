ENB 313 - Wind Farms Paid to Stay Offline and China's Real Estate Woes: Affecting Oil Demand Dynamics

In this episode of the Energy News Beat podcast, Michael Tanner covers several topics including wind farms receiving millions to switch off due to grid constraints, Russia's record crude oil sales to India bypassing sanctions, and the oil and gas market's performance. He discusses Matador and Chesapeake's earnings reports, noting Matador's record oil production but lower revenues, while Chesapeake's decision to slow down rigs aligns with market challenges. Tanner highlights geopolitical tensions in the Middle East influencing oil prices and the impact of China's real estate market on oil demand. Overall, the day saw mixed market performance with concerns over revenue declines despite production increases in the oil and gas sector.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:16 - Two Wind Farms Received Over $100 Million To Switch Off

03:42 - The Kremlin has never been richer – thanks to a US strategic partner

06:44 - Markets Update

08:50 - Oil settles lower, demand worries offset geopolitical price support

13:48 - Outro

