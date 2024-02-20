ENB 312 - EV Rollback, Toyota's Strategy, and LNG Ban

In this episode of the Energy News Beat podcast, hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss several key headlines. They start with the shocking news of Biden's plan to roll back a rule aimed at boosting electric vehicle (EV) adoption, potentially affecting the U.S. auto industry. They then highlight Toyota's strategy in the EV race, emphasizing the advantages of hybrid models over pure EVs. The discussion shifts to challenges in the boom-bust cycle of battery metals for EVs and the impact on the renewable energy transition. Additionally, they cover the decline in popularity of electric vehicles leading to mine shutdowns and address concerns about a temporary pause on LNG exports potentially boosting carbon emissions. Finally, they touch on U.S. oil production trends and market movements, highlighting geopolitical tensions in the Middle East influencing crude oil prices.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:25 - Shocking development: Biden plans to roll back rule designed to juice EV push on country

04:00 - Why Toyota May Have the Best Strategy in the EV Race

09:16 - The Boom in Battery Metals for EVs Is Turning to Bust

12:00 - Electric Vehicles Are So Unpopular That Entire Mines Are Shutting Down

12:18 - Charting the Course of U.S. Oil Production

15:39 - A Ban on LNG Exports Could Boost Carbon Emissions

18:55 - Markets Update

22:20 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

February 19, 2024 Mariel Alumit

The Biden administration is planning to slow down the rollout of a rule that was designed to juice the United States’s transition to electric vehicles. The administration is reportedly planning to relax its limits on tailpipe emissions, in an election-year […]

February 19, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Toyota’s hybrid vehicles and investment in solid-state batteries pose a significant challenge to Tesla’s market dominance in electric vehicles. Despite Tesla’s high valuation and innovation, Toyota’s cheaper stock price and potential in hybrid and solid-state […]

February 19, 2024 Stu Turley

When the world’s most valuable lithium company last year announced plans for a $1.3 billion plant in South Carolina, local officials hailed it as transformative for the Palmetto State. The high-tech project from Charlotte, N.C.-based […]

February 19, 2024 Mariel Alumit

A slowdown in the growth of electric vehicle (EV) demand has led to entire mines being shut down as the supply of rare earth minerals essential for EV components exceeds demand, according to The Wall […]

February 19, 2024 Mariel Alumit

President Biden announced a temporary pause on LNG exports to address climate change concerns and assess domestic energy needs. The decision could impact pending LNG projects, raise energy prices, and spark political debates. Critics argue […]

February 19, 2024 Mariel Alumit

As the largest oil producer in the world, the health of the U.S. oil industry has a major impact on global oil markets. Despite technological gains and increased production, challenges like economic slowdowns and equipment […]

