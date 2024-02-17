ENB 310 - Weekly Recap: The Energy Debate: Solar Expansion, Oil Well Shutdowns, and Renewable Transitions

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Stuart Turley and Michael discuss various energy-related topics, including Biden's plan to earmark millions of acres of public land for solar development, Colorado's proposed bill to end oil well drilling by 2030, New York State's transition from natural gas to renewables, advancements in geothermal energy by Fervo Energy, controversial legislation in Canada regarding fossil fuel advertising, consumer reluctance to spend more on energy subsidies for transitioning to renewables, and the disconnect between politicians' decisions and consumer behavior. They express concerns about the practicality and consequences of these policies, highlighting the need for informed decision-making and a return to energy sanity to avoid driving society into energy poverty.

February 11, 2024 Stu Turley

On Jan. 17, the Biden administration unveiled a draft analysis of a plan that identifies millions of acres of public land as suitable for utility-scale solar development across 11 Western states — and millions more that […]

February 11, 2024 Stu Turley

Colorado legislators are planning a bill to stop oil and gas drilling in the state by 2030, revoking the ability to permit new wells this decade and creating panic in the industry about its future. […]

February 12, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Governor Kathy Hochul’s Executive Budget proposal (the Transportation, Economic Development, and Environmental Conservation budget bill (A.8808/S.8308)) includes two pivotal energy proposals: the Renewable Action Through Project Interconnection and Deployment Act and the Affordable Gas Transition […

February 12, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Drilling operations at Fervo’s Cape Station show 70% year-over-year reduction in drilling times and pave the way for rapid geothermal deployment PALO ALTO, CA (February 12, 2024) – Today at the Stanford Geothermal Workshop, Fervo Energy […]

February 13, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Comedian Yakov Smirnov reminisced in 2014: “As a comedian in the Soviet Union, I was censored by the “Department of Jokes.” Well, actually it was called the Humor Department of the Censorship Apparatus of Soviet Ministry of Culture. […]

February 14, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Based on what’s happening around the world, here in Canada and in your local village, town, or city it should seem apparent that many of the politicians we elect are totally convinced mankind is causing […]

February 14, 2024 Mariel Alumit

More than two thirds of consumers report being unwilling to spend more time or money on sustainable energy actions, despite high levels of energy sustainability awareness, as affordability and access perceptions hold back clean energy […]

