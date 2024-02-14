ENB 308 - US Ascends as Top Oil Producer, OPEC Forecasts Demand Surge

In this episode of the Energy News Beat podcast, host Stuart Turley discusses various topics including the rise of the US as a top crude oil producer, OPEC's forecast for increased global oil demand, Canadian legislation against fossil fuel advertising, opposition to a hydroelectric project in Pennsylvania, and Russia's extension of LNG supplies to Germany. Turley praises Saudi Arabia's strategic decisions amidst market shifts and criticizes Canadian legislation targeting fossil fuels. He also touches on geopolitical tensions and predicts an end to the conflict in Ukraine. Turley emphasizes the importance of diverse energy sources and invites industry leaders to engage with the podcast.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
02:07 - Visualizing the Rise of the U.S. as Top Crude Oil Producer
05:08 - OPEC Sees World Oil Demand Increasing by 1.8 Million Bpd in 2025
06:39 - NDP ‘anti-fossil fuel advertising’ draft legislation – worthy of both the 1956 Soviet RSFSR Criminal Code or the other end of the political spectrum
09:34 - York, Lancaster legislators unite to oppose $2.3B hydroelectric project on Susquehanna
11:54 - Russia extends LNG supplies to German player until 2040
14:11 - Outro
Visualizing the Rise of the U.S. as Top Crude Oil Producer
Visualizing the Rise of the U.S. as Top Crude Oil Producer This was originally posted on Elements. Sign up to the free mailing list to get beautiful visualizations on natural resource megatrends in your email every week. Over […]
OPEC Sees World Oil Demand Increasing by 1.8 Million Bpd in 2025
World oil demand next year is expected to increase by 1.8 million barrels per day, OPEC said in its latest Monthly Oil Market Report released on Tuesday. OPEC sees the demand for crude oil rising […]
NDP ‘anti-fossil fuel advertising’ draft legislation – worthy of both the 1956 Soviet RSFSR Criminal Code or the other end of the political spectrum
Comedian Yakov Smirnov reminisced in 2014: “As a comedian in the Soviet Union, I was censored by the “Department of Jokes.” Well, actually it was called the Humor Department of the Censorship Apparatus of Soviet Ministry of Culture. […]
York, Lancaster legislators unite to oppose $2.3B hydroelectric project on Susquehanna
It’s not something Rep. Lloyd Smucker can recall seeing: all of York County and Lancaster County’s representatives, united. The cause? Opposing the Cuffs Run hydroelectric project, which was provisionally accepted by the Federal Energy Regulatory […]
Russia extends LNG supplies to German player until 2040
Russia’s Yamal LNG project is now able to continue exporting liquefied natural gas to Germany’s SEFE after Moscow extended its exemption from sanctions imposed against the company. SEFE was previously known as Gazprom Marketing & […]
