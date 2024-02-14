ENB 308 - US Ascends as Top Oil Producer, OPEC Forecasts Demand Surge

In this episode of the Energy News Beat podcast, host Stuart Turley discusses various topics including the rise of the US as a top crude oil producer, OPEC's forecast for increased global oil demand, Canadian legislation against fossil fuel advertising, opposition to a hydroelectric project in Pennsylvania, and Russia's extension of LNG supplies to Germany. Turley praises Saudi Arabia's strategic decisions amidst market shifts and criticizes Canadian legislation targeting fossil fuels. He also touches on geopolitical tensions and predicts an end to the conflict in Ukraine. Turley emphasizes the importance of diverse energy sources and invites industry leaders to engage with the podcast.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

02:07 - Visualizing the Rise of the U.S. as Top Crude Oil Producer

05:08 - OPEC Sees World Oil Demand Increasing by 1.8 Million Bpd in 2025

06:39 - NDP ‘anti-fossil fuel advertising’ draft legislation – worthy of both the 1956 Soviet RSFSR Criminal Code or the other end of the political spectrum

09:34 - York, Lancaster legislators unite to oppose $2.3B hydroelectric project on Susquehanna

11:54 - Russia extends LNG supplies to German player until 2040

14:11 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

February 13, 2024

Visualizing the Rise of the U.S. as Top Crude Oil Producer This was originally posted on Elements. Sign up to the free mailing list to get beautiful visualizations on natural resource megatrends in your email every week. Over […]

February 13, 2024

World oil demand next year is expected to increase by 1.8 million barrels per day, OPEC said in its latest Monthly Oil Market Report released on Tuesday. OPEC sees the demand for crude oil rising […]

February 13, 2024

Comedian Yakov Smirnov reminisced in 2014: “As a comedian in the Soviet Union, I was censored by the “Department of Jokes.” Well, actually it was called the Humor Department of the Censorship Apparatus of Soviet Ministry of Culture. […]

February 13, 2024

It’s not something Rep. Lloyd Smucker can recall seeing: all of York County and Lancaster County’s representatives, united. The cause? Opposing the Cuffs Run hydroelectric project, which was provisionally accepted by the Federal Energy Regulatory […]

February 13, 2024

Russia’s Yamal LNG project is now able to continue exporting liquefied natural gas to Germany’s SEFE after Moscow extended its exemption from sanctions imposed against the company. SEFE was previously known as Gazprom Marketing & […]

Follow StuartOn LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –