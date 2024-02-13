ENB 307 - Global Energy Developments: From Electric Buses to Geothermal Advancements

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, Stu Turley, discusses various energy-related news stories. In Virginia, legislation aims to fund electric school buses, though the allocated amount seems insufficient. New York proposes bills to transition to renewable energy, but concerns are raised about the financial burden on taxpayers. Iraq remains committed to an OPEC+ deal to cap oil output, despite challenges. Fervo Energy's geothermal drilling advancements show promise for rapid deployment. Japan sees the US as an appealing investment destination for energy exploration, particularly in natural gas and LNG. The podcast encourages engagement and highlights recent guests and plans for increased traffic on their website.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:28 - Virginia legislation would activate state program to fund electric school buses

03:50 - New York State Proposes ‘Rapid Act’ and Other Bill to Aid in Transition to Renewable Energy and Away From Natural Gas

06:23 - Iraq Remains Committed to OPEC+ Deal to Cap Oil Output at 4 Million Bpd

08:25 - Fervo Energy Drilling Results Show Rapid Advancement of Geothermal Performance

10:04 - JAPEX SEES U.S. AS ‘ENTICING’ DESTINATION FOR ENERGY EXPLORATION

11:44 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

February 12, 2024

Virginia is on a roll transitioning to electric school buses. And that momentum could remain uninterrupted if legislators activate a precedent-setting but dormant initiative to tap into state dollars. Freshman Del. Holly Seibold has […]

February 12, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Governor Kathy Hochul’s Executive Budget proposal (the Transportation, Economic Development, and Environmental Conservation budget bill (A.8808/S.8308)) includes two pivotal energy proposals: the Renewable Action Through Project Interconnection and Deployment Act and the Affordable Gas Transition […

February 12, 2024

OPEC’s second-largest producer, Iraq, is committed to its voluntary cut in the OPEC+ agreement and will produce no more than 4 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil, Iraq’s Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said […]

February 12, 2024

Drilling operations at Fervo’s Cape Station show 70% year-over-year reduction in drilling times and pave the way for rapid geothermal deployment PALO ALTO, CA (February 12, 2024) – Today at the Stanford Geothermal Workshop, Fervo Energy […]

February 12, 2024

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) – Japan Petroleum Exploration (Japex) 1662.T sees the United States as the most appealing investment destination for oil and gas exploration and production, despite political risks posed by this year’s election, its senior managing executive […]

