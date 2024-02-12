ENB 306 - Solar Expansion, Oil Deals, LNG Pressure, and Legislative Battles

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss various news topics, including Biden's plans to allocate millions of acres for solar development, India and Russia's talks over oil deals, pressure on Biden regarding LNG exports, Venezuela's deployment of military to the Guyana border, and Colorado legislators pushing a bill to end oil drilling by 2030. They express concerns over potential environmental impacts, geopolitical tensions, and economic ramifications of these decisions. Throughout the conversation, there's a sentiment of frustration and skepticism towards certain policies and actions, particularly regarding energy and environmental regulations.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
01:28 - Biden plan will earmark millions of acres of public land for solar development
06:00 - India and Russia in talks over long-term oil deals – Bloomberg
08:56 - How the Rockefellers and Billionaire Donors Pressured Biden on LNG Exports
11:37 - Venezuela Deploys Military to Oil-Rich Guyana’s Border
16:29 - The industry is preparing its biggest political fight yet in the state.
21:38 - Markets Update
28:17 - Outro
Biden plan will earmark millions of acres of public land for solar development
On Jan. 17, the Biden administration unveiled a draft analysis of a plan that identifies millions of acres of public land as suitable for utility-scale solar development across 11 Western states — and millions more that […]
India and Russia in talks over long-term oil deals – Bloomberg
New Delhi reportedly wants to secure a steady supply of crude instead of one-off purchases State oil refiners in India are negotiating long-term agreements for supplies of crude with Russian energy giant Rosneft, Bloomberg reported […]
How the Rockefellers and Billionaire Donors Pressured Biden on LNG Exports
Charities controlled by members of the Rockefeller family and billionaire donors were key funders of a successful campaign to pressure President Biden to pause new approvals of liquefied natural gas exports from the U.S. The Rockefellers, along […]
Venezuela Deploys Military to Oil-Rich Guyana’s Border
Venezuela is backing up its threats to annex part of Guyana and secure access to some of the world’s largest oil finds in more than a decade by moving light tanks, missile-equipped patrol boats and armored carriers […]
The industry is preparing its biggest political fight yet in the state.
Colorado legislators are planning a bill to stop oil and gas drilling in the state by 2030, revoking the ability to permit new wells this decade and creating panic in the industry about its future. […]
