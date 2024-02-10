ENB 305 - Weekly Recap: Orsted's Strategy, Carbon Tax Impact, Nuclear Advocacy, Solar Labor Concerns, EV Resistance, and Hidden Costs of Net-Zero

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup - Weekly Recap, Stuart Turley and Michael Tanner discuss various topics related to energy, including the challenges faced by energy companies like Orsted, Canada's carbon tax policies, the potential benefits of nuclear energy, China's objections to warnings about forced labor in solar supply chains, issues with electric vehicles such as charging infrastructure and tire durability, and the hidden costs of pursuing net-zero emissions goals. They also touch on political developments involving Russia, potential backlash against Tucker Carlson's interview with Putin, and predictions about future energy trends, including a possible increase in the purchase of Russian energy. Overall, they highlight the complexities and controversies surrounding energy policies and technologies.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

00:52 - Orsted’s strategic shake-up has investors worried

04:32 - GOLDSTEIN: Trudeau government doesn’t know how much its carbon tax reduces emissions

08:23 - Steinberg Embraces Nuclear Energy, Supports Third Nuclear Reactor at Millstone

11:46 - China objects to UN fund warnings on solar’s forced labour risks

14:54 - Why Americans don’t want electric vehicles

19:21 - The True Costs Of Net-Zero Are Becoming Impossible To Hide

23:26 - Outro

February 4, 2024

Wind firm Orsted will present its new strategy on Wednesday Company faces dilemma of cutting targets or raising capital Cutting dividend, asset sales could restore confidence -analysts COPENHAGEN, Feb 2 (Reuters) – Orsted (ORSTED.CO), opens new […]

February 4, 2024

Given that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax is costing the average Canadian household hundreds of dollars annually when factoring in its negative impact on the economy, how much is it lowering Canada’s greenhouse gas […]

February 5, 2024

Once a skeptic of nuclear energy, Energy and Technology Co-Chair State Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, D-Westport, is now one of its staunchest supporters. Steinberg told CT Examiner this week that, like many of his contemporaries, he […]

February 5, 2024

China has opposed green projects by the UN’s flagship climate fund because their documents mentioned the risk of forced labour in the Chinese-dominated supply chains of solar panels. At a meeting of the Green Climate Fund (GCF), China’s board […]

February 6, 2024

Not long ago, pundits were telling us that gasoline-powered cars would soon vanish from the streets, replaced by sleek, space-age vessels powered by electricity. But consumer demand for electric cars never matched the hype. Fewer […]

February 7, 2024

Britain Boiler Tax Scandal In the latest green fiasco, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak created a quota system that would require manufacturers to sell more heat pumps to households. Instead of meekly complying with the […]

