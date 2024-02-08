ENB 303 - Lower Earnings, Record Consumption, and Geopolitical Shifts

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley delve into various energy-related headlines, covering TotalEnergies' lower LNG earnings, challenges of achieving net zero emissions, record-breaking natural gas consumption in the US, and the potential impacts of geopolitical factors such as a shift towards Russian energy sources. They also discuss CRC California Resources Corporation's acquisition of Aera Energy, highlighting ongoing mergers in the oil and gas sector. The conversation underscores the complexities within the energy market, from fluctuating prices to geopolitical tensions influencing supply and demand dynamics, while emphasizing the importance of platforms like Energy News b.com for providing valuable insights. Additionally, they touch on investment needs in the oil market and anticipate discussions at the Nape event.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:44 - TotalEnergies reports lower LNG earnings, sales

03:36 - The True Costs Of Net-Zero Are Becoming Impossible To Hide

08:13 - U.S. natural gas consumption established a new daily record in January 2024

09:22 - Analyzing The Mediterranean Corridor’s Provisionally Planned Extension To Lvov

11:35 - Oil Market Needs $14 Trillion: OPEC Secretary General

15:44 - Markets Update

19:58 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

February 7, 2024

France’s TotalEnergies said on Wednesday that the company’s integrated LNG business logged a decline in its adjusted net operating income in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to lower prices. The company’s integrated LNG adjusted […]

February 7, 2024

Britain Boiler Tax Scandal In the latest green fiasco, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak created a quota system that would require manufacturers to sell more heat pumps to households. Instead of meekly complying with the […]

February 7, 2024

Data source: S&P Global Commodity Insights On January 16, 2024, a record high of 141.5 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas was consumed in the U.S. Lower 48 states (L48), exceeding the previous record set […]

February 7, 2024

The case can be made that the Mediterranean Corridor’s provisionally planned extension to Lvov is a pilot project that doesn’t presage the bloc’s intent to prepare for relocating the Ukrainian capital to there like Medvedev […]

February 7, 2024

The global oil market will require $14 trillion in investments over the next 20 years if oil-producing nations hope to be able to fulfill global energy demands through 2045, OPEC’s Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais said […]

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –