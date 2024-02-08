ENB 303 - Lower Earnings, Record Consumption, and Geopolitical Shifts

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley delve into various energy-related headlines, covering TotalEnergies' lower LNG earnings, challenges of achieving net zero emissions, record-breaking natural gas consumption in the US, and the potential impacts of geopolitical factors such as a shift towards Russian energy sources. They also discuss CRC California Resources Corporation's acquisition of Aera Energy, highlighting ongoing mergers in the oil and gas sector. The conversation underscores the complexities within the energy market, from fluctuating prices to geopolitical tensions influencing supply and demand dynamics, while emphasizing the importance of platforms like Energy News b.com for providing valuable insights. Additionally, they touch on investment needs in the oil market and anticipate discussions at the Nape event.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
01:44 - TotalEnergies reports lower LNG earnings, sales
03:36 - The True Costs Of Net-Zero Are Becoming Impossible To Hide
08:13 - U.S. natural gas consumption established a new daily record in January 2024
09:22 - Analyzing The Mediterranean Corridor’s Provisionally Planned Extension To Lvov
11:35 - Oil Market Needs $14 Trillion: OPEC Secretary General
15:44 - Markets Update
19:58 - Outro
Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.
TotalEnergies reports lower LNG earnings, sales
France’s TotalEnergies said on Wednesday that the company’s integrated LNG business logged a decline in its adjusted net operating income in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to lower prices. The company’s integrated LNG adjusted […]
The True Costs Of Net-Zero Are Becoming Impossible To Hide
Britain Boiler Tax Scandal In the latest green fiasco, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak created a quota system that would require manufacturers to sell more heat pumps to households. Instead of meekly complying with the […]
U.S. natural gas consumption established a new daily record in January 2024
Data source: S&P Global Commodity Insights On January 16, 2024, a record high of 141.5 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas was consumed in the U.S. Lower 48 states (L48), exceeding the previous record set […]
Analyzing The Mediterranean Corridor’s Provisionally Planned Extension To Lvov
The case can be made that the Mediterranean Corridor’s provisionally planned extension to Lvov is a pilot project that doesn’t presage the bloc’s intent to prepare for relocating the Ukrainian capital to there like Medvedev […]
Oil Market Needs $14 Trillion: OPEC Secretary General
The global oil market will require $14 trillion in investments over the next 20 years if oil-producing nations hope to be able to fulfill global energy demands through 2045, OPEC’s Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais said […]
