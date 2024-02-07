ENB 303 - Coal's Resurgence, EV Challenges, and BP's Strategy

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss various energy news topics, including the resurgence of coal exports from the US to countries like India and China, challenges facing the adoption of electric vehicles in the US, Duke Energy's plan to delay its climate targets in North Carolina due to increased demand, and Massachusetts' order to transition away from natural gas. They also analyze BP's earnings report, noting its focus on reducing oil production while increasing investments in renewables and low-carbon businesses, despite some inconsistencies in their strategy. The discussion touches on market trends, including natural gas consumption, oil prices, and the outlook for renewable energy adoption. Overall, they highlight the complexities and contradictions within the energy industry's transition towards sustainability.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:33 - Biden Makes Coal Great Again As Exports Soar To India

03:34 - Why Americans don’t want electric vehicles

08:04 - Facing demand increase, Duke Energy seeks to delay its 2030 climate target in North Carolina

10:40 - More questions than answers after Massachusetts order to transition from natural gas

13:14 - Markets Update

14:58 - EIA “Short-Term Energy Outlook”

17:12 - BP beats forecast with $3 billion quarterly profit, boosts buybacks

26:45 - Outro

Please see the links below for articles that we discuss in the podcast.

February 6, 2024

US thermal coal exporters recorded more than $5 billion in overseas sales in 2023, shipping upwards of 32.5 million metric tons of the high-polluting power fuel, according to Reuters, citing data from ship-tracking firm Kpler. These […]

February 6, 2024

Not long ago, pundits were telling us that gasoline-powered cars would soon vanish from the streets, replaced by sleek, space-age vessels powered by electricity. But consumer demand for electric cars never matched the hype. Fewer […]

February 6, 2024

Facing a massive projected increase in electricity demand, Duke Energy on Wednesday proposed what advocates called a “tripling down” of new gas plants and scuttling a 2030 deadline to significantly curb its carbon pollution. […]

February 6, 2024

Massachusetts utilities, regulators, and lawmakers are beginning to chart their next steps following an order issued two months ago that signaled the beginning of the end of natural gas in the state. While hailed […]

Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter

Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack

– Get in Contact With The Show –