ENB 301 - Wind Farm Challenges, Global Warming Solutions, and Oil & Gas Finance Market Analysis

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley cover a range of energy-related headlines. They discuss Bloomberg News' findings on wind farms overstating their output and the potential impact on consumers. Climate scientists propose an ambitious solution to global warming involving a sun-blocking umbrella. Germany grapples with challenges in meeting wind energy targets, particularly after the shutdown of nuclear reactors. Orsted plans a strategic shake-up amid investor concerns, possibly involving dividend cuts or asset sales. The hosts also touch on an opinion piece criticizing Trudeau's government for the unclear impact of its carbon tax on emissions reduction. The episode concludes with insights into oil and gas finance markets and an interview with Michael Yon. Throughout, they provide analysis on market trends and developments in the energy sector.

00:00 - Intro

01:33 - Wind Farms Are Overstating Their Output — And Consumers Are Paying For It

04:45 - Climate Scientists Want An Umbrella The Size Of Argentina To Block Out The Sun

07:59 - Can Germany meet its ambitious wind energy targets?

11:31 - Orsted’s strategic shake-up has investors worried

15:13 - GOLDSTEIN: Trudeau government doesn’t know how much its carbon tax reduces emissions

19:06 - Markets Update

24:06 - Chevron Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

31:59 - ENB #182 “Something Big is About to Happen” – Tucker Carlson. But what is he missing? The connection to the distruction of the grid.

30:38 - ExxonMobil Announces 2023 Results

35:10 - Outro

February 3, 2024

Dozens of British wind farms run by some of Europe’s largest energy companies have routinely overestimated how much power they’ll produce, adding millions of pounds a year to consumers’ electricity bills, according to market records […]

February 4, 2024

A team of climate scientists want to launch enormous umbrellas into space to reduce the Earth’s exposure to the sun and fight climate change, The New York Times reported Friday. The underlying idea is that […]

February 4, 2024

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz seems optimistic that his governing coalition — comprising his center-left Social Democrats, the Greens and neoliberal Free Democrats — will push ahead with the country’s energy transition. He remains optimistic despite Germany’s budget problems, despite growing […]

February 4, 2024 Stu Turley

Wind firm Orsted will present its new strategy on Wednesday Company faces dilemma of cutting targets or raising capital Cutting dividend, asset sales could restore confidence -analysts COPENHAGEN, Feb 2 (Reuters) – Orsted (ORSTED.CO), opens new […]

February 4, 2024

Given that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax is costing the average Canadian household hundreds of dollars annually when factoring in its negative impact on the economy, how much is it lowering Canada’s greenhouse gas […]

February 4, 2024

Reported earnings of $2.3 billion; adjusted earnings of $6.5 billion Record $26.3 billion cash returned to shareholders in 2023 Record annual worldwide and U.S. production Announced an 8 percent increase in quarterly […]

February 4, 2024

Delivered industry-leading 2023 earnings of $36.0 billion1, generated $55.4 billion of cash flow from operating activities and distributed $32.4 billion to shareholders Leading industry in compounded annual growth rate for earnings excl. identified items […]

February 4, 2024

Tucker Carlson just released “Something Big Is About to Happen” and discussed the border as a migration and invasion. Dr. Bret Weinstine is Tucker’s quest, and he covers his visit to the Darien Gap and […]

